Ordained Lodi reverend to serve at Lutheran Church in Livingston

On Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lodi, Rev. Frances Anne Le Bas was ordained as a minister of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the largest Lutheran denomination in the nation.
Le Bass is a second career minister. She is also a certified medical doctor. She served her internship at St. Paul Lutheran church and served there along with Rev. Mark Price and the Rev. Nelson Rabell. After completing her internship and being examined by the candidacy committee of the Sierra Pacific Synod, she was certified and approved for ordination.
The bishop from the Sierra Pacific Synod, the Rev. Mark Holmerud, presided over her ordination service at St. Paul Lutheran. The church was full of family, friends, colleagues, and clergy from other churches, including the Rev. Ashley Love, from the first Presbyterian Church in Stockton, along with the Rev. Kim Nelson and David Hill, also from the Presbyterian Church, with whom the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America has a full communion agreement.
Le Bas will now serve Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Livingston. She is a bilingual pastor of Puerto Rican ancestry who will be leading the bilingual community of Our Redeemer. She resides in Lodi, is a proud grandmother, and is married to Tim Le Bass, a retired state attorney.