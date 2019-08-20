STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow announced last week that a number of staff positions will be suspended effective immediately in order to put more deputies on the street.
The announcement comes as the labor contract negotiations between Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the County of San Joaquin have stalled.
“We’re going through a tough time right now,” Withrow said during a Friday press conference. “We’re very shorthanded on the street and we’re having a difficult time recruiting new folks to come and work with us.”
Withrow said it has been 41⁄2 years that the Deputy Sheriff’s Association has been working without a new contract.
Prior to the last contract approval in early 2015, the department’s correctional officers had been working without a new labor agreement for six years, Withrow said.
Because of the stalled negotiations, Withrow said his office can’t get new deputies to join the department, and can’t get veterans to stay.
He said 10 deputies have left the department in the past six months, leaving 66 to patrol county streets. The department is funded for 129 deputies, he said.
“I have another 26 deputies ready to go to other departments, but they’re holding on because they love this department,” he said. “But eventually, they’re going to have to put their families first.”
In order to put more deputies in the streets, Withrow said he will suspend the Community Car Program, which assigns units to densely populated areas of unincorporated areas of the county.
Those areas include Woodbridge, Thornton, Lockeford and Clements, Morada, Linden, Garden Acres, the Country Club area of Stockton, the Taft and Boggs Tract areas of Stockton, and portions of Tracy and Escalon.
The suspension of the Community Car Program will add eight more deputies to the regular 24-hour, seven-days-a-week patrol rotation, Withrow said.
Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, Woodbridge, Thornton, Lockeford and Clements as part of District 4, said he was concerned that the Community Car Program would be suspended.
“It’s unfortunate he’s made that decision,” Winn said. “Obviously it’s a point of concern to my constituents in those communities as well, with regard to a lack of availability (of deputies).”
Three deputies from the Coroner’s division will be returned to patrol, while three deputies assigned to San Joaquin General Hospital and two deputies assigned to the San Joaquin County Courthouse will be returned to the streets.
Withrow said retired deputies will be used on a part-time basis to guard the courthouse.
The deputy assigned to the county’s Human Services Agency building at 333 Washington Street in Stockton will also be returned to patrol.
In all, the suspensions and reassignments will return 19 deputies back to the streets, Withrow said.
According to the County Administrator’s Office, DSA members received a 27.5 percent wage increase under the terms of a memorandum of understanding between 2007 and 2015.
Negotiations between the county and DSA began in February of 2015, and about 25 bargaining sessions have been held since that time.
The county said a salary survey provided by the DSA in January shows total compensation for its deputies is more than 5 percent above the average of comparable counties.
A final offer was presented to the DSA on Feb. 28, and the two parties entered mediation on July 30.
The final proposal offered to the DSA included a 5 percent wage increase over three years, a new longevity pay supplement, and converting a salary based supplement from a percentage to a flat amount.
The total ongoing annual cost is $1.2 million and the cost of a 36-month agreement is $2.9 million, the county said.
The DSA’s last proposal included a 6 percent wage increase over three years, a significantly higher longevity pay supplement, and would continue salary-based supplements as a percentage of base salary.
The total annual cost of the DSA’s proposal would be $2.5 million and the cost of a 36-month agreement would be $8.7 million, according to the county.
“San Joaquin County remains hopeful to reach an agreement with the DSA on a replacement agreement,” County Administrator Monica Nino said in a media statement last week. “We are taking thorough steps to explore reasonable solutions that are fair to our valued DSA peace officers while staying mindful of our overall budget and taxpayer dollars.”
Winn said deputies in the Sheriff’s Office have a “pretty good” package when one looks at all the perks they receive.
Along with salary, deputies receive health, vision and life insurance, a flexible spending plan, sick leave, retirement, bereavement, bi-lingual pay and other benefits most in the private sector are not afforded, he said.
“We’ve been negotiating for four years,” Winn said. “I know talks haven’t gone very smoothly, but we are in mediation now, and the board hopes that we will be able to come to a resolution soon.”
Withrow said he could reassign deputies back to non-patrol units once a more suitable contract is approved.
“Our officers aren’t asking to be the highest paid in the county,” he said. “It’s the exact opposite. They’re just asking for fair pay. They’re asking to be treated fairly.”