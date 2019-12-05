Next weekend, the faces of 100 children will light up when they see a brand new bicycle waiting for them at Lodi Adopt-A-Child.
For the past five years, the bicycles have been purchased by the Lodi Satellite Rotary Club from Walmart, each one matching the specifications of a different child who requests one for Christmas.
The children range in age from toddler to teens, Satellite Rotary treasurer Nancy Byer-Huaun said. In addition, she said helmets are provided along with the bicycles, which were all built by Walmart prior to pickup Wednesday afternoon.
“When we started the Rotary six years ago, there were six of us, and the consensus was that we need to give back to the children who are in need the most,” she said. “Then Christmas came up that year, and this just seemed like the natural thing to do for them.”
Byer-Huaun said just about every child served by Lodi Adopt-A-Child requests a bicycle for Christmas, and there is usually always a shortage of them at the nonprofit organization.
Craig Troxclair, Lodi Adopt-A-Child vice president, said the organization makes it a requirement that when a child requests a bicycle, they receive a bicycle.
He added that the Rotary has been a great partner in helping make a child’s Christmas wish come true.
“This is the only Christmas a lot of these kids are going to have for the most part,” he said. “We don’t know what we’d do without their help and these bikes. Because 100 is a big chunk of the total number of bikes we give out in a year.”
He said Lodi Adopt-A-Child typically gives out 160 bicycles throughout the year.
In 2015, Satellite Rotary donated 50 bicycles to the organization. The following year, 75 bicycles were donated. This will be the third year the civic group has donated 100 bicycles, which are purchased with funds raised from Satellite Rotary’s annual golf tournament at the Elkhorn Golf Course in Stockton each fall.
Satellite Rotary president Ross Vilinskas said there may be a year where the group donates another big ticket gift for children, but youngsters all seem to need a bicycle.
He said he would rather donate something where Lodi youth can get outside and exercise instead of video games, another often-asked-for item during the giving season.
“I enjoy doing this,” he said as he loaded bicycles onto the bed of a pickup truck outside Walmart. “On top of being able to provide people less fortunate with a Christmas gift, there’s a big sense of camaraderie for all of us to get together and do something for people in need.”
The bicycles will be stored in a special, undisclosed location for a week, then delivered to Lodi Adopt-A-Child’s Pine Street location on Dec. 14, where children will receive a variety of gifts and a visit from Santa Claus that morning.
Andrea Violett, Lodi Adopt-A-Child board director, said Dec. 14 is made even more special because Satellite Rotarians are on hand to see the happiness their gift of bicycles brings to the children.
“(Satellite Rotary) see the children and their faces,” she said. “They get to see how many kids are in line and how their spirits are lifted once they see those bikes. It’s absolutely awesome.”