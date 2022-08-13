A family marks its proud Lodi heritage

The descendants of Wilhelm “Columbus” and Charlotta Hieb installed a new headstone at the couple’s gravesite in the Lodi Memorial Cemetery on Pine Street last summer.

The existing markers, Richard Hieb said, were flat pieces of concrete for both his great-grandfather and great-grandmother. Their last name was misspelled with the letter “M” instead of “B, he added.