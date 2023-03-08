Calm before the storm: Latest atmospheric river could bring flooding to Lodi area

Widespread downpours and snowfall are expected to hit Northern California this weekend, bringing with them potential flooding throughout the Central Valley.
The National Weather Service said gusty winds and heavy rain will arrive Thursday via the latest atmospheric river. An atmospheric river is a long, narrow band of tropical moisture that can transport enormous amounts of water vapor from regions near the equator to Northern California.
When atmospheric rivers move over land, they can produce intense rainfall and strong winds, and colder systems can produce significant snow at higher elevations.
According to the NWS, the Sierra Nevada Mountains could see as much as four feet of snow at elevations between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, and as much as eight feet of snow above elevations of 9,000 feet from this weekend’s system.
Increased run-off from rain and snowmelt will lead to swollen waterways in the foothills and the Central Valley, particularly on Friday, the NWS said.
The Central Valley could see as much as three inches of rain between Thursday and Sunday, the agency said.
Flooded roadways and and moderate rises on small streams, rivers and creeks are expected.
Andrea Pook, spokeswoman for East Bay Municipal Utilities District, said the agency will be monitoring both the rainfall and the snow pack on a daily basis throughout the weekend.
During the rainfall that hit the region over the last few days, Pook said EBMUD increased the release of water at Camanche Reservoir from 1,300 to 1,700 cubic feet per second.
The agency might have to increase that to between 2,500 and 3,000 cfs, depending on what happens this weekend, she said.
As of March 7, EBMUD reported the reservoir was 75% full. Pardee, upstream of Camanche, was at 89% capacity.
“We have plenty of flood control space available, which is good news,” Pook said. “But we will want to adjust our releases based on how severe the storms are this weekend.”
Tiffany Heyer, San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services director, said her department is currently working with several other entities in preparation for the storms.
Those entities include San Joaquin County Public Works, Human Services Agency, Sheriff’s Office, and cities.
“We will likely see water ponding in low-lying areas or on roadways due to rainfall amounts, so residents are encouraged to not go around barricades or drive through flooded roadways,” she said. “Residents can also sign up for alerts and get more information by visiting SJReady.org.”
Mary Campbell, spokeswoman for the City of Lodi, said public works and electric utility crews are prepared to act as needed throughout the duration of the incoming storm.
The Public Works & Electric Utility Hotline is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week during significant weather events, she said, and residents can call 209-368-5735 to report emergencies.
Use Option 2 to report roadway flooding, downed trees, or clogged storm drains, and Option 1 to report power outages.
The city’s live power outage map can be found online at www.lodi.gov/915/Power-Outage. For downed power lines or other storm-related emergencies, dial 911.
The self-serve sandbag station for Lodi residents is open at west end of Century Boulevard at Stockton Street and Salas Park, and will be available through the weekend while supplies last.
Residents are asked to bring their own shovels, but bags will be provided
The city said minor street flooding should be anticipated, and if you encounter flooded roadways, turn around and take an alternative route if possible.
“We want residents to stay safe and be prepared as we enter into another round of storms in our region this week,” she said. “We expect to see rain, high winds, and thunderstorm activity, which may result in localized flooding, road closures, and damaged trees and power lines. We encourage residents to exercise caution while driving and avoid driving through flooded streets if possible since vehicle ‘wakes’ can cause further damage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.