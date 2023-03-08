Calm before the storm: Latest atmospheric river could bring flooding to Lodi area

Following a rainy morning, sunrays find an opening in the clouds off of Swain Road in Stockton on Wednesday afternoon. The clearing could be short-lived, with an incoming atmospheric river expected to bring downpours to the area in the coming days.

 SCOTT HOWELL/NEWS-SENTINEL

Widespread downpours and snowfall are expected to hit Northern California this weekend, bringing with them potential flooding throughout the Central Valley.

The National Weather Service said gusty winds and heavy rain will arrive Thursday via the latest atmospheric river. An atmospheric river is a long, narrow band of tropical moisture that can transport enormous amounts of water vapor from regions near the equator to Northern California.

Recommended for you