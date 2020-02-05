LODI — The Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services warn of mountain lion sighting at Lodi Lake in the Nature Area.
PRCS staff warn lakegoers to exercise caution when in the nature area and to avoid visiting the lake alone.
In the event a mountain lion is spotted, lakegoers are encouraged not to run away, instead make yourself appear larger and make loud noises to frighten the mountain lion.
According to the National Wildlife Federation, the mountain lion’s habitat is not confined to hilly or mountainous regions.
The animal makes it home anywhere where there is shelter and prey. That includes mountains, forests, deserts and wetlands.
Mountain lions usually hunt at night, often lying in wait or silently stalking its prey before pouncing. The animals typically prey on deer but is known to hunt smaller animals, as well as insects.
The mountain lion is a large, tan cat with a whitish-grey stomach and chest, with black markings on the tips of its tail, ears and snout. Male mountain lions generally weigh between 115 to 220 pounds, while females weigh between 64 and 141 pounds.
Also, mountain lions cannot roar. Instead, they growl, shriek, hiss and purr, much like domesticated house cats. They are also territorial and solitary.
If residents sight a mountain lion, they are encouraged to call 209-333-6742.
— Oula Miqbel
Get tickets for the Outstanding Citizens Celebration
LODI — The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets for its annual Outstanding Citizens Celebration at 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Wine and Roses Hotel and Restaurant ballroom, 2505 W. Turner Road, Lodi.
The evening is devoted to celebrating William T. Hankins annual Citizen of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Agribusiness Person of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Business of the Year.
Tickets can be purchased online at https:// www.lodichamber.com.
Anyone interested in sponsoring this event or purchasing a table, contact Karen Cannon at KCannon @LodiChamber.com.
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. students make progress in reading
STOCKTON — University of the Pacific’s Beyond Our Gates program released its 2019 San Joaquin Literacy Report Card this week, which shows that public school students in San Joaquin County have continued to make steady progress in reading by grade level while chronic absenteeism remained relatively stable.
Beyond Our Gates has tracked the results of reading by grade level, truancy, chronic absenteeism and other educational metrics in the county since 2012.
“Key determinants for predicting long-term educational success are reading and mathematics by grade level and chronic absenteeism,” Pacific Community Relations Director Mike Klocke said. “We are heartened to see improvement and praise educators, parents and the students themselves for this consistent growth. While the county lags behind the state, the improvement is clear.”
Key findings of the report include:
• The grade-level reading by third grade metric for San Joaquin County as a whole increased from 39.1%to 40.8% in 2019. There has been a 6 percentage point improvement (from 34.5%) since 2017.
• Literacy for all tested grades in San Joaquin County showed 43.2 percent of students either exceeding or meeting standards.
• For mathematics, the results showed 30.9% of San Joaquin County students in tested grades exceeding or meeting standards. The state average is 39.7%.
• Students are chronically absent if they miss 10% or more of school days for any reason, including unexcused or excused absences or suspension. San Joaquin County improved from 14.5% to 14.2%, while the state regressed to 12% from 11.1%.
For more information about the report card, contact Klocke at mklocke@ pacific.edu or 209-946-3134.
— Wes Bowers
AgTech Summit to be today in Modesto
MODESTO — The second annual “Adapt or Die” AgTech Summit will take place today from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ag Pavilion on the Modesto Junior College West Campus on North Campus Way.
The one-day event will heighten awareness about the latest technology available for both growers and food producers to optimize their operations, and how educators are focusing on improving workforce readiness and career pathways for the next-generation workforce.
The Central Valley’s ag community is uniquely positioned to leverage a huge concentration of food and agriculture knowledge and assets to attract innovators and high-growth companies by creating sharing opportunities like the AgTech Summit, preparing an industry-ready workforce, actively engaging all segments in productive dialogue, and digging into the real challenges in food and agriculture.
Featured guest speakers include industry experts from companies such as Foster Farms, Save Mart, Almond Board of California, FieldIn, WiseConn, Olam Spices, AgTools, and Belkorp Ag tickets are available for the event at can be purchased at www.valley agtech.org.
— Oula Miqbel