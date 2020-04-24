The Cal Expo Board announced on Friday that the California State Fair & Food Festival will not go forward in 2020, marking the first time since the 1940s that the fair has been canceled.
“While we had remained hopeful that the CA State Fair & Food Festival would be able to continue our 166-year tradition this summer of showcasing the best of California and entertaining the state’s residents and families, it’s clear the impact of COVID-19 will continue to be felt for the foreseeable future and that large gatherings should be postponed at this time,” Cal Expo General Manager and CEO Rick Pickering said in a press release.
“Based on the advice of health experts and the continued guidance issued by the governor, the Cal Expo Board has decided to cancel the CA State Fair and Food Festival scheduled for July 17-August 2 until 2021. The health and safety of the community, our guests, and staff is our number one priority, and we agree with the measured, scientific approach that’s been implemented by the governor to combat COVID-19.”
Pickering pointed to the Expo’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic by acting as a drive-through testing site as well as a temporary emergency isolation trailer facility for homeless people who have been exposed or infected.
“Our staff is working diligently on a strategy to safely reopen when appropriate and we look forward to the time when we can all gather again safely to celebrate the great things Californians have done and will do in the future,” Pickering said.
— David Witte
Another 55-hour closure set for Highway 12
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation will completely close Highway 12 in both directions this weekend for 55 hours to conduct repair work on the Mokelumne Bridge.
The closure began at 9 p.m. Friday, and will end at 5 a.m. Monday. The next full, 55-hour closure is scheduled for May 1 at 9 p.m., ending at 5 a.m. on May 4.
— Wes Bowers