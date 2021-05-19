With four weeks to go before California completely reopens its economy, San Joaquin County remained in the red tier of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s Public Health Officer, told the board of supervisors on Tuesday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases is decreasing and plateauing, but it is still not enough for promotion to the less restrictive orange tier.
The county’s case rate on Tuesday was 6.2 per 100,000 residents, and it needs to be less than 6 cases per 100,000 for promotion.
Park said that number could look better in the coming weeks now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allowed children ages 12-15 to be vaccinated.
“We do need to increase the vaccination rates in our younger population,” Park said. “And not just for our 12-15 year olds, but our population all the way up to 50. Younger people seem to have a lesser sense of urgency, and we really need to improve that sense of urgency.”
As of Tuesday, 221,569 residents had been fully vaccinated, according to county public health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Less than 5% of teens ages 12-15 have received their first vaccine dose. About 20% of residents ages 16-34 have been fully vaccinated, as well as about 37% of those ages 35-49.
Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi and Ripon on the board, blamed mixed messages from the CDC and the California Department of Public Health Department for low vaccination rates.
He said both agencies urged residents to get vaccinated, then told them they would still have to wear masks even if they were fully vaccinated.
“I think what’s become counterproductive, is that we were told the vaccine would be the end all, be all,” he said. “We had a tremendous rush of people that went out and got vaccinated. But what happened, is they got vaccinated, but saw that it was the same as before. So the question arises, why get vaccinated at all? Nothing is going to change in my life.”
Winn said the county should give its residents the opportunity to decide whether or not to wear masks at this point, given the state said everything would be completely reopened on June 15.
He added that he has entered several small businesses around the county and claimed nearly three quarters of those inside aren’t wearing masks because they just don’t care anymore.
Park said the county will continue to follow state guidelines until June 15, which state those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors unless in the presence of a large crowd or cannot maintain six feet of social distancing.
Those partially vaccinated are still required to wear masks in all situations outside the home.
After June 15, Park said the county will follow CDC guidelines for masking, which state fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in any setting.
She said the state will follow CDC guidelines after June 15 to give its fully vaccinated residents time to adjust to not wearing masks, as well as ensure they have minimal chance to still transmit COVID-19.
“Whether you agree with the state or not, and whether you’re happy or unhappy, the reason to get vaccinated is not because we’re dangling a carrot in front of you so you can take your mask off,” she said.
“You get vaccinated because you don’t want to die,” she added. “That’s what people need to understand. Masks are not restrictive to individuals, but they are highly impactful to beating COVID-19.”
There have been 73,401 COVID-19 cases and 1,399 deaths in the county since the pandemic began, and as of Tuesday, there were only 983 active cases.
The county’s seven hospitals reported 33 patients being treated for COVID-19, of which 13 were in the intensive care unit.
The county’s test positivity and health equity rates remain qualified for the orange tier at 2.5% and 2.8%, respectively.
San Joaquin County was one of 10 still in the red tier, along with Del Norte, Shasta, Yuba, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Stanislaus and Merced.
There have been 105,234 COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County, along with 1,693 deaths. A total of 518,076 residents have been fully vaccinated.
That county’s new case rate is 6.4 per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity and health equity rates are 2.5% and 3.8%, respectively.
The 12 counties in the least restrictive yellow tier include Trinity, Mendocino, Lassen, Sierra, Amador, Alpine, Mono, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles.
The remaining 36 counties in the state are all in the orange tier.