The Lodi Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in the homicide of a 34-year-old Lodi man. Lodi police arrested 45-year-old Marcus Trull Sr. in connection with the homicide.
The victim has been identified by family as Rafel Morfin.
On March 1st, 2019, Marcus Trull Sr., of Galt, was taken into custody by Lodi Police Detectives during a vehicle stop in the 3700 block of Collier Road in Acampo. The Galt Police Department assisted in the arrest, police reported.
Trull was booked into the Lodi Police Department jail for murder.
On Wednesday February 27, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of East Vine Street at approximately 10 p.m., according to a Thursday night press release, and found the victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Lodi Police Sgt. Tim Fritz said on Friday that the victim had passed away.
The investigation remains active, and the Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact LPD at 209-333-6727 or Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #19-1226)