Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 161 calls for service. The following is sampling of those calls:
Monday
Transient: 9:51 a.m. — A resident in the 700 block of Calaveras Street said a white homeless man was trying to open the gates to Lawrence School to gain entry to the campus.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:58 a.m. — A man was seen trying to burgle a storage unit located in front of a hotel in the 0 block of South Main Street. He was armed with two knives and a baseball bat.
Fraud: 2:40 p.m. — A resident in the 0 block of Buena Vista Drive said someone was using her social security number in Texas.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:48 p.m. — A man was setting up a bed in the intersection at Lockeford and Main streets.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:21 p.m. — A man in a gray sweater and black pants was using a torch-style lighter to try to set something on fire in the area of North Cherokee Lane and East Locust Street.
Vandalism: 8:35 p.m. — Someone broke a window at Cheese Central on School Street.
Vandalism: 8:49 — Someone set fire to mail inside one of the drive-up mailboxes at the Downtown Post office.
Collision: 9:52 p.m. — A black sports car collided with a light pole in the area of East Harney Lane and South Stockton Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:29 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Palomar Drive thought someone was trying to gain entry to her house.