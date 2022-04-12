What began as one artist’s plan painting a large mural commemorating the 19th Amendment in Downtown Lodi turned into a community effort last Saturday.
As many as 50 people converged on Sacramento Street throughout the day, lending helping hands and brushes to paint the “Cycles of Suffrage” mural on the Downtown Lodi parking structure wall.
“We had people sign up to paint, but we also had a few people walking by and asking what we were doing,” Lodi Arts Foundation member and event co-organizer Carolyn Ross said.
“It was so much fun,” she said. “It was a nice community event. We had seniors, youngsters, and people from as far away as Rio Vista and Turlock.”
The plan to paint a mural in Lodi celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment began two years ago, but a fire on Sacramento Street, the lengthy permitting process and the COVID-19 pandemic kept placing delays on its completion.
Artist Tony Segale was finally able to put brush to wall in late February.
The mural’s original concept was to depict a Caucasian woman riding a bicycle toward the viewer, as the mode of transportation became an iconic symbol of the suffrage movement that worked to grant women the right to vote in 1920.
After Segale’s design was accepted last year, he decided to make changes to it in order to make it more inclusive.
“There was a lot of discussion about what was represented in the mural,” Ross said. “It’s called the “Cycles of Suffrage,” and the concept is that suffrage was an ongoing process. The right to vote for women didn’t begin in 1920, it’s been a long process, because the 19th Amendment only gave that right to white women. It wasn’t until the ’60s that all women were included.”
The mural still depicts a woman on a bicycle, but one half is Caucasian dressed in a black suffragette dress and hat, and the other half is a 21st century woman in cycling attire. Her skin is different shades and colors to represent all women who now have the right to vote.
The volunteers and passersby who helped paint the mural Saturday were allowed to work on the title of the piece, supervised by Segale.
The Lodi Arts Foundation will host a mural dedication on May 7 at 1:30 p.m., to coincide with that month’s Art Hop.
The community is invited to attend the event.
