The local air district has received a major boost in snuffing out agricultural burns in the valley.
On Friday, the Valley Air District governing board unanimously accepted $178.2 million in new state funding directed to the San Joaquin Valley to launch an expanded grant program to assist farmers in phasing-out the open burning of woody waste through the use of new cleaner practices, including the chipping of material for incorporation into the soil and other cleaner alternatives.
The district and the California Air Resources Board have collaborated in an effort to eliminate nearly all valley agricultural burning by Jan. 1, 2025. To meet the deadline, the district has worked closely with agricultural stakeholders and leaders to secure state funding.
The $178.2 million will be used to fund the district’s “Alternatives to Agricultural Open Burning” grant program on an expanded scale throughout the valley. Originally launched by the district in 2018, the program provides financial incentives to agricultural operations to chip woody materials as an alternative to burning.
The new funding will be used to target small agricultural operations of less than 100 total acres; expand funding options for vineyard removals; expand options for chipped material disposal through beneficial reuse alternatives such as mulch or compost; and provide an option to fund the purchase of new chipping equipment to be used within the valley, amongst other program enhancements.
The district anticipates the new program to launch in early next month and encourages interested agricultural operators in the San Joaquin Valley to learn more about the funding and other available grants by visiting www.valleyair.org/grants or by calling program staff at 559-230-5800.