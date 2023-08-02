A local bank with decades of history has been recognized as the top-performing financial institution in the country.
Farmers & Merchants Bank announced Tuesday that it has been recognized by Bank Director’s Magazine as the top-performing bank in the nation across all asset categories for 2022.
The recognition was part of the magazine’s 2023 “RankingBanking” study, which scores the 300 largest publicly traded banks based on year-end performance for 2022 based on factors such as average assets and one-year total shareholder return.
Kent Steinwert, F&M’s chairman, president and CEO, said the company was extremely honored to be recognized by the magazine, and its financial results in 2022 and the first half of 2023 continue its long history of performance.
“Our strategies have resulted in long-term shareholder value creation, stable career opportunities for employees, value- based and superior service to our customers and significant reinvestment in the communities we serve to improve the overall quality of life,” he said. “We are humbled by Bank Director Magazine’s recognition and are proud to have been trusted for generations in the communities we serve.”
Founded in 1916, F&M Bank is locally owned and operated, with 32 locations throughout Central California. The bank has more than $5.3 billion in assets, and is consistently recognized as one of the nation’s safest banks by national bank rating firms.
The company has distributed cash dividends to its shareholders for 88 consecutive years, and for 58 consecutive years, has increased the annual cash dividend.
The bank serves Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Merced, Napa, Alameda and Contra Costa counties, and is the 14th largest lender to agriculture in the United States.
It was named the “Best Community Bank in California” by Newsweek magazine in October 2021 and was inducted into the National Agriculture Science Center’s “Ag Hall of Fame” at the end of that year for providing resources, financial advice, guidance, and support to the agribusiness communities as well as to students in the next generation of agribusiness workforce.
