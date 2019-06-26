LODI — Today Dutch Bros locations in Auburn, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Davis, Dixon, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Granite Bay, Lodi, Rocklin, Roseville, Sacramento, and Woodland will donate $1 from each drink sold to the memorial fund for fallen Sacramento Police Department officer, Tara O’Sullivan, organized by the Sacramento Police Department.
O’Sullivan was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence disturbance call on June 19.
She was 26 years old and graduated from the police academy in December 2018.
— Oula Miqbel
Volunteers sought for Lodi Library Con in September
LODI— The Lodi Public Library is looking for volunteers 15 years or older to assist library staff with the Lodi Library Con on Sept. 29.
Volunteer space is limited. Volunteers are needed to:
• Get attendees to the right lines
• Help with crafts
• Assist artists and guests
• Assist in set up and breakdown of tables and chairs
• Sell tickets for raffles
• Observe the street to ensure the street closure is maintained
People interested in volunteering for this free community event are encouraged to email rszichak@lodi.gov, with your name, age, availability, and contact information.
— Oula Miqbel
Meet with Lodi police officer and S.J. official
LODI — Lodi Police Department Officer Rick Dunfee and the Neighborhood Deputy District Attorney for San Joaquin County invites the public to meet with them the first Monday of each month to discuss concerns.
The next meeting is July 1 at 9 a.m. at Tillies, 21 W. Pine St.
— Wes Bowers
LUSD offers free Microsoft Excel classes to adults
LODI — The Lodi Unified School District will offer free Microsoft Excel classes at the Lincoln Technical Academy located at 542 E. Pine St. in Lodi beginning Thursday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Adults can register online at adulted.lodiusd.net or can sign up in person at the Lodi Adult School Administration Office at 542 E. Pine St. in Lodi.
— Oula Miqbel
Mosquito district looking for Galt representative
GALT — Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District is in need of one resident to represent The City of Galt. Applications to serve as the representative are available until Thursday.
The Mosquito & Vector Control District is composed of representatives from each district.
The goal of the district is to raise awareness about diseases transmitted by mosquitoes.
The district will meet the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. in Elk Grove.
Residents with questions about the representative role can contact the City Clerk’s Office at 209-366-7130.
Applications can be submitted online at www.ci.galt. ca.us.
— Oula Miqbel