The City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department recently opened registration for the Lodi Kids Camp, a summer day camp.
The 2020 version will have a few changes in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but the camp is going ahead as planned.
“We’re just excited to be able to provide this,” said Mary Campbell, the Parks Department’s marketing coordinator. “We don’t want parents to have childcare hinder their ability to go back to work. We’re taking very extreme precautions in following the CDC protocols.”
The camp will have four sites at Hutchins Street Square, Lakewood Elementary School and Lodi Lake Park, with five different types of camp:
• Summer Blast, with indoor and outdoor activities such as walking field trips, messy and creative art and games, will be at Hutchins Street Square.
• Sports Camp, with outdoor activities, superhero-themed weeks, and walks to Lodi Lake Park, will be based at Lakewood Elementary.
• Outdoor Adventure, with swimming, art and nature walks, will be at Lodi Lake.
• Drama Camp, with dancing, singing and a small musical that is put together over the four weeks, will be at Hutchins Street Square.
• Counselor-in-Training, for teens from 13 to 15 to train alongside and assist camp staff.
The camp will keep children from 41⁄2 to 15 busy from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and comes in two sessions — from June 1 to 26, and from June 29 to July 31.
Organizers have put together a list of protocols to follow CDC guidelines and county orders, such as children being screened upon arrival each day for a fever or other symptoms, social distancing, staff wearing protective equipment, and regular disinfecting of touchable surfaces.
“It required much more effort in regards to we have had to very clearly define the regulations, come up with a thorough plan, run it through risk manager, city attorney, city manager,” Campbell said. “It’s also going to require increased staff, and keeping our numbers much lower. We had to lower our max amount almost by half.”
She said the maximum number this year across the four main camps is 75 children, with no more than 20 in each location, and individual groups of 10 or fewer.
“As many parents are going to be getting the call that they can return to work in the next week or two, it’s very important that, as a city, we are able to provide this kind of service.”
The cost is $575 for the first sessions and $720 for the second, except for the Counselor-in-Training, which is $290 and $360, respectively. There is also a multi-child discount.
“We are going to be taking extra time to properly teach the kids about hygiene, hand washing, and hope we can create habits of healthy living to the kids,” Campbell said.
For details or to register, visit www.lodi.gov/ 866/Summer-Camps or call (209) 333-6742.