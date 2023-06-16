Randall Allenbaugh will appear before Judge Charlotte Orcutt on July 10 for further proceedings, following approval of the Marsden motion he requested at his sentencing hearing June 12.
Allenbaugh was convicted of the murders of Chimera Skaggs and Skyler McConnell in April.
During his sentencing hearing, he requested a new attorney through the Marsden motion, as well as a motion for a new trial.
A Marsden motion is brought by a defendant in a California criminal case requesting to discharge the court-appointed attorney or public defender. The motion is filed with the court and the request is evaluated at a Marsden hearing, where the court makes a ruling.
A defendant typically brings the motion because he wants to fire his public defender as his attorney for inadequate or ineffective assistance of counsel; legal malpractice, or due to a conflict between the attorney and defendant.
Allenbaugh’s reason for requesting a new attorney was not disclosed Monday.
