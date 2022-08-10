STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Administrator Jay Wilverding said Tuesday felt a little bit like deja vu.
It was only a little more than six months ago that he was recommending the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors appoint Heather Ditty as Registrar of Voters.
And on Tuesday, he returned before the board to recommend interim ROV Olivia Hale as Ditty’s successor. Supervisors unanimously approved the recommendation. Wilverding said that just after Ditty was appointed last January, the position of assistant registrar was created, and she approached him with a recommendation of her own.
“When we were looking to fill that position, Heather had come to me and said, ‘you know Jay, I’d like to try something a little different here,’” he said. “(She said) ‘I’ve spotted somebody in my group who’s been here a relatively short period of time, she’s very talented and very capable, and I’d like to put her in this position, and I wanted to get your buy-in to do that.’ I told her if she felt that strongly about it, I’d support it. And that ended up appointing Olivia (Hale).”
Ditty passed away during a surgical procedure on June 4, just a few days before the primary election. Hale was immediately named interim ROV.
Wilverding said that Ditty called him the night before her surgery, concerned the election was just a week away.
He said Ditty assured him that the county would be “in good hands” with Hale taking over for election night, and that regardless of her surgery’s outcome, the assistant ROV would handle things.
Ditty did not survive her surgery, and soon afterward, a ballot printing issue came to light, he said. Hale assured him the everything would turn out fine, and he said she handled the election very well despite the challenges.
“She handled the media very well, she handled questions and inquiries very well from the board, and addition to the touring she did with the board, media and candidates,” he said. “Through all of that, our election was certified one week before the deadline. I certainly think that with all of what has gone on, Olivia has definitely earned her stripes.”
A former San Joaquin Delta College student and graduate of Ashford University in San Diego, Hale joined the county as an elections technician in 2018. She was promoted to assistant ROV in March. Hale said she was “honored and blessed” to be considered for the position, and promised to deliver fair, impartial, accurate, secure, transparent and accessible elections for the voters in the county.
She added that as ROV, she will address any concerns with election administration, utilizing educational opportunities and fully supporting the county’s recently established elections advisory committee.
“Our door is always open and we are happy to address any questions the public may have,” Hale said. “I was very fortunate to work side by side (with Ditty). We spent our first few months together mapping out how to be a great service to our county. I plan to implement several different strategies to ensure our youth, community partners and citizens of San Joaquin County are engaged in our elections process.”
Supervisors said Hale did an exceptional job overseeing the June primary election, and were impressed with her efforts to engage the community to ensure the department’s transparency.
Supervisor Kathy Miller said Hale’s temperament, knowledge and expertise made her the right person for the job.
“You did a lot during the primary, personally, to really help instill trust by the public in the process. You were incredibly transparent, and the tours you did were very instructional,” she said. “Even those of us who had done tours of the ROV process before, we were very impressed and we all learned new things. I’m so pleased. You really are right person for this job.”
Supervisor Tom Patti noted how steady and engaged Hale has been in election process, and said he looked forward to an election integrity report she will present to the board on Sept. 27.
“We want to stop and stem the tide of those that feel disheartened and feel as though they’re working in a jaded system that’s unfair and that they shouldn’t even participate because they’re discouraged,” he said. “It’s a very big task on a continuous basis, but I know you’re up for it and making sure we have fair and transparent elections.”
Board chair Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi and Ripon, said Hale kept a positive attitude throughout the election despite being thrust into overseeing it due to Ditty’s passing.
“I was at a meeting a week and a half ago, and there was a lot of discussion about elections,” he said. “After the meeting several members approached me and said we needed to appoint you as registrar because they thought you were just fantastic. San Joaquin County is truly blessed to have someone like yourself to face all the challenges.”
Hale’s first official day as ROV will be Aug. 15, according to Tuesday’s agenda, and her annual salary will be $125,457.28. The total annual cost for the position, which will include salary and benefits, will be $266,621 annually.
