Caltrans will conduct lane and road closures on several highways throughout San Joaquin County this weekend as part of its ongoing repair projects.
The agency announced this week that it is preparing to begin a preventative maintenance project to replace the in-water bridge fender system of the Mokelumne River Bridge located on Highway 12 at the Sacramento County line on Monday.
Bridge fender systems are placed between the piers of bridges that cross navigated waterways to guide vessels through channels, as well as protect the structures against vessel impacts, the agency said.
The Mokelumne River Bridge fender system requires replacement because of its age.
Built in 1952, the Mokelumne River Bridge is a swing bridge designed to raise and swing open to allow passage for high-profile nautical vessels.
The bridge opens multiple times per day to accommodate passage, and the agency said its fender system has deteriorated over time.
Work will include repairing the fenders and extending the catwalks on the bridge’s draw rest areas. Damaged wood fenders will be replaced while new planks and railings will be installed on the catwalks.
This $1.79 million maintenance project is expected to be completed in November, the agency said.
While the majority of work is to be performed from barges in the river, however, Caltrans said some lane closures will be required, including one-way traffic control and at least one 55-hour full closure of Highway 12.
Also beginning Monday will be one-way traffic control at the Potato Slough Bridge in Terminous for bridge work, the agency said.
The traffic control will be conducted between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Sept. 16.
And on Sunday, Caltrans will conduct one-way traffic control at two locations in Lockeford along Highway 88 for two nights.
Traffic control will be conducted at Locke Road and Walnut Street between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday night, as well as between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday night, the agency said.
Motorists should expect delays of as long as 10 minutes during the traffic control periods, and alternate routes should be taken when possible.
Work is expected to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, or materials and construction related issues.
