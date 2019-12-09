A Stockton man and a Thornton man were identified as the drivers killed in a head-on collsion along Highway 12 near Guard Road Sunday morning.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner identified Ronald Baoanan Esperanza, 50, and Eduardo Ramirez, 25, as the drivers Monday afternoon.
At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Ramirez was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 in his red Nissan Altima near Guard Road, while Esperanza was driving westbound in his silver Nissan Sentra, the California Highway Patrol said.
For unknown reasons, Ramirez crossed the double yellow lines and collided head on with Esperanza’s vehicle, the CHP reported.
Ramirez, of Thornton, and Esperanza, of Stockton, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Many people commenting on the CHP’s Facebook post about the collsion were calling fro increased patorls and more safety measures along that particular stretch of Highway 12.
“I've said for many years now that they should put K rail all through that section of Highway 12,” Randy Witt said. “I used to drive across that road every day (a lot of times 3 to 4 times a day). I’ve seen way too many collisions just like this one.”
Greg Sudtell said he was about a minute behind the crash and said his car was actually struck by some of the debris.
“Living on Highway 12 we see this all the time,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to take before any more deaths and they get a clue and put K rail down there. Highway patrol presence definitely needs to be increased. Any of us that live down here, we know how many times we get cut off and see people illegally passing. It’s ridiculous.”
Tere OchSua said while K rails — the cement barriers placed in the center median to prevent passing — are helpful, drivers are still passing on the left where the barriers aren’t placed.
“I lived in the Delta for 25 plus years and drove Highway 12 most all my life,” she said. “Never, thank God, did I ever get to see an accident but always knew they were happening. The rails that went up after first bridge don't help if people are still passing cars on the left hand side. That's an accident waiting to happen and would probably cause a lot more damage. Those k-rails wouldn't help either if a cop is trying to get to an idiot like that.”
The CHP said alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in the collision, and the roadway was reopened just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.