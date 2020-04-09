A free drive-up coronavirus testing program launched in San Joaquin County on Wednesday.
Located on the grounds of San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, it is one of 19 sites in California and can provide testing to about 200 qualified individuals a day.
In order to be tested, you must complete an online questionnaire and meet qualifying criteria such as exposure to cases of coronavirus, at-risk locations or occupations, symptoms, previous health conditions and age requirements. The testing is free of charge and available to anyone age 18 and over who is a resident in San Joaquin County and who is willing to sign an authorization form.
The program is a collaboration between Verily’s Project Baseline and the State of California to expand access to coronavirus screening and testing, according to Project Baseline’s website.
Verily, a subsidiary of the Alphabet Company, works with state and local governments and public health organizations to expand access to screening and testing in areas with a high volume of coronavirus cases.
The program initially focuses on high-risk populations, as advised by national guidelines and the California Department of Public Health.
Based on screener and testing appointment availability, individuals will learn whether they qualify for testing and be provided a testing location appointment.
Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs was instrumental in bringing the drive-through testing to San Joaquin County.
“About two weeks ago, we realized there is a need to expand the capacity of testing in the city and county,” Tubbs said. “And I said, ‘why not Stockton, why not San Joaquin County?’ So I reached out to the Verily team directly, I reached out to the governor’s team directly.”
Tubbs said the expanded testing will help the county slow the spread of the virus. As of Wednesday, health officials reported 237 confirmed cases and 14 deaths in San Joaquin County.
San Joaquin General Hospital chief medical information officer Dr. Farhan Fadoo explained how the process works.
“It’s a drive-through service that basically involves quite a bit of screening up front. Folks are being given an appointment if they pass through those screening steps, and then they are brought through our drive-through to get the formal testing done,” Fadoo said.
The testing is not for patients experiencing severe symptoms. The questionnaire screens anyone with severe symptoms and directs them into a more appropriate setting, whether that’s emergency medical services or their own physician. Severe symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, include a high fever, excessive coughing and shortness of breath.
Fadoo said the program helps expand testing in the county.
“We were limited by the number of supplies that were available. Once we were made aware of the partnership and the collaboration with Verily, that took the supply limitation out. Verily brought a lot of supplies to the table, so we were able to open this up to the broader community,” he said.
Fadoo said that uninsured and undocumented residents can also be tested.
“We will test anybody and everybody that qualifies, free of charge.”
If a patient tests positive they will be contacted by a physician through Verily and instructed what to do next, according to Shellie Lima, a deputy director with the Office of Emergency Services
“The vast number of these folks that test positive are having very mild symptoms. They will be able to get through it just fine with bed rest and that sort of thing,” Lima said. “It’s the more serious ones that we are worried about. This type of testing helps us get the information out early, whether or not they are positive or negative, so they can take appropriate steps at home, with their family and with their community.”
The test site will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If needed, a second lane or an extra day of testing will be added, Lima said.
“Whatever we need to do to take care of the expectations of the community and get those tests accomplished,” Lima said.
What to expect from drive-through testing
If you want to get tested for coronavirus, there are a number so steps to follow to see if you qualify for the drive-through testing site located up San Joaquin General Hospital:
1. You take an online screening questionnaire at https://www.projectbaseline.com/covid-19/
2. Get an appointment. If you qualify for testing, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a reference ID number, and location, and date and time for the test.
3. On site: When you arrive at the drive-through testing, you will go through three stations:
• The first station is an appointment check, where you will show your documents while staying in the vehicle with windows closed. You will be asked to show your appointment documents and identification through the closed window.
• The reference ID matching. The health care staff at the next station will match the reference ID number with a lab kit and attach the information to the windshield. Once this is completed, you drive to next station.
• Testing sample collection area. You will roll the window down and tilt your head back as the registered nurse collects the sample with a nasal swab.
4. You COVID-19 test results will be returned within two to four days via the Baseline portal and email or phone when completed. It may take longer due to lab capacity. If you’re positive, you’ll get a phone call by a qualified health care professional. If negative, you’ll receive an email.
For more information, visit: https:// www.ProjectBaseline.com/covid19/
San Joaquin General Hospital is located at 500 Cesar Chavez Road in French Camp.