PETALUMA — A Lodi man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a firearm at a Motel 6 in Petaluma earlier this week.
On Sept. 29, Petaluma police officers responded to the reports of shots being fired at the motel, located at 1368 North McDowell Blvd. The caller told officers that the occupant of an adjacent room fired numerous rounds into hers, the Petaluma Police Department said.
When officers arrived, they located a man, later identified as 52-year-old Jose Gomez Nunez of Lodi, standing in front of his room, police said.
During the investigation, officers determined Gomez Nunez fired nine rounds from inside his room, several of which went through a wall and entered another room occupied by an adult woman, police said.
Two of the rounds were fired through the room’s door. The woman was not struck by any bullets, police said.
One of the rounds entered an unoccupied room and another was located in a second story balcony, police said. During the search, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun on Gomez Nunez, police said.
Officers determined Gomez Nunez is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm, and he was booked into Sonoma County Jail. Bail was set at $250,000, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Supervisors seek volunteers for San Joaquin County boards and committees
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications Oct. 23. Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Nov. 17 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Agricultural Advisory Board: One California Women for Agriculture representative.
- Assessment Appeals Board: One second regular member and one third regular member.
- In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission: One ‘other’ representative and three user representatives.
- Workforce Development Board: One community based organization representative and five at-large representatives.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton. They can also be found online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees, or by emailing committees@sjgov.org. You can also call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
Housing for the Harvest program expands to Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture is expanding its Housing for the Harvest program to Sacramento County. The program provides temporary hotel housing options for farm and food processing employees to self-isolate if they are COVID-19 positive and do not require hospitalization, or have been exposed and cannot properly self-isolate at home.
The program kicked off in August in San Joaquin and Fresno counties. It has since expanded to include eight additional counties, including Sacramento.
Sacramento County is partnering with La Familia Counseling Center to administer the program.
Farmworkers or food processing workers who are in need of these services in Sacramento County are urged to call 916-452-3601. Those in in San Joaquin County may call 209-469-1120.
Any personal information gathered through this process will be kept confidential. For more information, visit covid19.ca.gov/housing-for-agricultural-workers.
— K. Cathey