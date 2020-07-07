LODI — The Lodi Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place on Monday morning on the 800 block of Rutledge Drive.
Officers arriving at the scene encountered a man suffering from a stab wound, police said. The victim was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Lt. Kevin Kent said.
The condition of the victim is unknown. No further details were available at press time.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Officer Daniel Schiele promoted to corporal
LODI — The Lodi Police Department announced that Officer Daniel Schiele has been promoted to corporal. Schiele has been with the department since 2017 and prior to his promotion served as a community liaison officer working with the city’s homeless population. Schiele will be assigned to patrol.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Visit Lodi! to host free webinar for employers
LODI — Visit Lodi! is hosting a free webinar at 1 p.m. Wednesday focusing on best guidance for employers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaker Lisa Jimenez Blanco, a principal attorney and chairwoman for Neumiller & Beardslee’s Employment Law Group, will be sharing information on navigating human resource issues during the pandemic.
The hour-long webinar will include time for questions and answers. Topics will include:
- Compliance with health directives, social distancing protocols, and mask requirements.
- Reasonable accommodation of employees with medical conditions.
- Leaves of absences and paid leave programs.
- Notification of potential exposure.
- Worker’s compensation liability and other legal risks.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/visitlodi-webinar.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Study highlights ag industry's economic contributions
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner Tim Pelican will present the findings of a new study related to the economic contributions of agriculture to the local economy during today’s Board of Supervisors meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m.
Billed as the most comprehensive economic analysis of the county’s agriculture industry, the new report will provide information beyond the annual agricultural crop report by assessing local food processing, multiplier effects, and employment. The report also includes a first-ever assessment of economic diversification within agriculture.
The study was conducted for the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office by Drs. Jeff Langholz and Fernando DePaolis of Agricultural Impact Associates, a consulting firm specializing in economic analysis of agriculture. The authors, agricultural commissioner, and others will be present to discuss the findings and field questions.
To livestream today’s meeting, visit sanjoaquincountyca.iqm2.com.
— News-Sentinel Staff