Air Force veteran David Mettler of Lodi received a surprise in his mailbox this week.
The former pilot, who served on active duty for almost 13 years in the 1960s and ’70s, was the recipient a card with a large heart on the front, with “Happy Valentine’s Day!” written across it. Inside, there was more writing and hand-drawn hearts.
“It was kind of special that they would do that, and that they would reach out to veterans,” Mettler said. “It’s just a really, really nice thing.”
The unexpected surprise was part of a project called “Valentines for Veterans,” and is the brainchild of Lodi High senior Lauren Chetley, a member of the school’s Interact Club. Chetley, 18, was inspired by the story of Bill White, a 104-year-old World War II veteran from Stockton who put out a Valentine’s Day request last year and received hundreds of thousands of cards.
Chetley thought that was incredible, and wanted to replicate it in Lodi. She spoke to her club adviser Jacquelynne Shinn, who loved the idea.
“We’re a service organization, and our motto is ‘service above self,’” Shinn said, adding that the students in her club display the heart and passion that exemplify the motto.
Chetley’s initiative is an example of the motto put to use. She said it’s important to remember and appreciate the sacrifices that veterans have made, especially the WWII generation.
“I feel like sometimes they are forgotten heroes, something we as a society need to recognize and be grateful for,” she said.
As the project progressed, the students were surprised at how many veterans reside in Lodi, Chetley said.
To be able to include as many veterans as possible, members of the Interact Club turned to two other student clubs for help. The STAR Club and Key Club stepped in and delivered.
Each group member was assigned seven valentine cards, which they each made at home. After they were completed, Chetley packaged them and mailed them this past Monday. A few cards have already started to land in local mailboxes.
One surprised veteran ended up being one of Chetley’s neighbors.
“I thought it was a great honor, and I am really appreciative,” U.S. Army veteran John Kelly said.
Kelly, who served four months in Operation Desert Storm in 1991, thought it was a wonderful gesture.
“It meant a lot, it really did,” he said.