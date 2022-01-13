Pop country trio Taylor Red ready to rock Hutchins Street Square

Identical triplets Nika, Natalie and Nicole Taylor are showcasing their mesmerizing energy, extraordinary talent and tight sibling harmonies in concert at Hutchins Street Square at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
With a sound best described as “young, fun and country,” Taylor Red are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin.
“Taylor Red is a young and energetic talented trio with amazing songwriting abilities and musical skills,” said Jerry Tims of the Owa Chita Festival of the Forest. “You will love their heart, their love for music, and their kind country spirit as they continue to produce quality, hand clapping, and toe tapping music!”
Taylor Red has performed more than 1,000 live shows across America and internationally in Norway, Canada and beyond, opening for acts including Amy Grant, Charlie Daniels, Diamond Rio, Neil McCoy and Ray Stevens. Additionally, the triplets were featured in a national ad campaign for Sonic Drive-In in 2020.
Their repertoire is influenced by the musical giants who paved the way in country, pop and rock music, like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty and The Eagles, along with two of their biggest influences, 1990s country legends Shania Twain and The Chicks.
“Taylor Red’s live performance is pure infectious energy that spreads quickly throughout the audience. Harmonies are so tight, and their performance is completely engaging,” said Mark Lusk, president of Red Street Records.
Taylor Red was recently featured in People, which showcased their music and their viral success on social media platforms, and Variety, which named them among six all-female bands blowing up the app TikTok.
The trio grew up in southern Mississippi, and currently reside in Nashville, Tenn.
The band is being hosted in Lodi by the Lodi Community Concert Association, which has been presenting internationally acclaimed artists to the local community since 1946. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of the Lodi area through live musical performances.
The concert association is taking steps to ensure the performance follows guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are supporting our members and performers in ways we safely can. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer is available. Hutchins Street Square is allowing no more than 500 people in the audience,” said Judith Halstead, president of the Lodi Community Concert Association.
Single tickets for this event are $25 (with a $4 service charge) and may be purchased at Hutchins Street Square’s box office until concert time. To contact the box office, call 209-333-5550. For more information about the concert or about the Lodi Community Concert Association, call 209-333-0360 or visit www.lodicommunityconcert.info.