King says school board members should follow the community’s lead

Katherine King is another member of the Lions For Lodi trio seeking a seat on the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education.
King is running against Samantha Osborne, Sherry Alexander and Erich Myers to fill the vacancy that will be left by George Neely — who is not seeking re-election this November — and said she will be a voice for Area 3.
“I am a parent with a vested interest in our education system,” she said. “Children are our future. We need to be sure we are giving them the best that we can. We need to spend the money we have responsibly, make sure the curriculum is relevant and culturally responsive without stepping on parental rights.”
King said she is the best candidate for the Area 3 seat because she has been actively involved in her children’s education as a member of the school’s Parent Club and Parent Teacher Student Association, as well as participating in fundraising for the school site.
She added that her career prior to being a mother has prepared her for the duties a school board member must undertake.
“Prior to having children, I taught English in China, and I was an international flight attendant that flew our military into war zones,” she said. “I have learned how to be flexible, make critical decisions, effectively communicate, understand others and their culture.”
If elected, King would like to see the district staff all of its current open positions and provide competitive wages for all employees.
She added that she would visit all school sites and learn what each campus needs to ensure students are succeeding in their education.
King has lived in Area 3 for 16 years and has five children. Outside of school activities, the family participates in the Downtown Lodi Farmers Market, the Parade of Lights, the Lodi Grape Festival and Love Lodi.
“By listening to the community, understanding what they want for their children and voting as such, (the district can better serve the community),” she said. “These children need strong leadership that will stand up and fight for what is right for the children.”
