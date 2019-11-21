LODI — Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services is investigating vandalism at Kofu Park, 1145 S. Ham Lane, Lodi.
Parks staff reported, vandals have graffitied multiple surfaces at the skate park, have stolen a net from the tennis court, and cut through a large section of fencing.
Parks staff will review surveillance videos. Anyone from the public with information is being asked to contact Lodi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 209-333-6728.
— Oula Miqbel
National Adoption Day event to be Saturday
STOCKTON — The 20th annual National Adoption Day in San Joaquin County will be celebrated at the Stockton Courthouse on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The San Joaquin Superior Court will host the event with San Joaquin County Human Services Agency, Lilliput Children Services, Koinonia Family Services, Aspiranet and Parents by Choice.
This event will celebrate and finalize adoptions for 17 families and 22 foster care children.
National Adoption Day is celebrated across the nation on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. It aims to raise awareness of the more than 125,000 children in foster care.
Over the past 20 years, the nationwide collective effort of judges, lawyers, court staff, foster professionals, child advocates, sheriff personnel and many others has made the dreams of over 75,000 children come true by working on this one special day to finalize adoptions.
— Oula Miqbel
Hospice to light tree in Stockton on Nov. 26
STOCKTON — Hospice of San Joaquin County will host its annual Tree of Lights Ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 by lighting the tree in front of San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
All are welcome to buy and dedicate a light to memorialize loved ones who have died.
To dedicate a light in honor or memory of a loved one or colleague call 209-957-3888.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton toy drive to help Lodi charity
STOCKTON — The first “Stuff the Truck” toy drive will be held Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at AAA of Stockton, 10916 Trinity Parkway.
Donors who bring a toy can meet Santa Claus and participate in free activites for children such as decorating ornaments and making bracelets or jewelry. Popcorn and candy will also be available.
Donations will be given to the Lodi Boys and Girls Club. For more information, call 209-475-3400.
— Wes Bowers