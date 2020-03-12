The doors may be closed and the lights may be off, but a business damaged by fire two weeks ago is still operational.
Gary Fonesca, owner of On-Line Printing & Graphics, wants his clientele and the community to know that he hasn’t gone anywhere.
“I think that people see something, they see the fire, and then think everything’s closed,” he said Wednesday. “Who just closes business because of a fire? We’re not able to be in that particular building, but we’re in a temporary office location.”
Fonesca said he found office space on Crescent Avenue, but would not disclose its specific location, as he did not want to draw any unwanted attention to the local business owner who has helped him in the aftermath of the fire.
Those who have printing jobs or want to use On-Line Printing & Graphics for a project can call 209-334-1440 and make an appointment, he said.
Due to the new, temporary location, the majority of jobs Fonesca is fulfilling are deliveries.
Fonesca said he is currently looking for a more permanent, temporary location at the moment, and has every intention to return to his 219 E. Kettleman Lane building later this year.
“The construction company estimates it will take about six months, with permits and planning, before we can move back in,” he said.
On Feb. 24, Lodi Fire Department received multiple calls at 6:02 p.m. that the business was burning. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 6:20 p.m.
The fire department said the flames burned up the building’s brick wall and made its way into a storage area inside. At the time, the department said the fire appeared to have been started in a pile of debris alongside the building.
On Wednesday, Fonesca said the building’s roof and attic, as well as an interior office of an adjacent business, suffered structural damage. He said his business only sustained smoke damage, but the condition of his neighbor’s unit has forced his temporary move.
Monetary damage to the building has yet to be determined, Fonesca said, adding he was open for business the next day in his temporary location.
“One major positive from all this is that I’m encouraged by all the friends and fellow businesses who have offered to help,” he said. “I’ve got a long list of people I have to start writing “thank you” notes to.”