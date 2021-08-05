Lodi Unified School District campuses opened their doors for full-time, in-person instruction Monday, the first August in two years in which staff has been able to welcome students back to class.
During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, district officials said staff, students and parents alike were excited to begin a full-year on campus.
“It was wonderful start to the school year and everybody needed it,” Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer said. “There was a great deal of stress, frustration, anxiety and disappointment the last year and a half. But there was a real joyous start to this year and we hope that will continue through the year.”
While the district did not have estimates as to how many students arrived on campus for in-person instruction, spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr confirmed on Wednesday that 295 students were enrolled in the Digital Academy, while another 165 were enrolled in the independent study program.
She said the district should have more concrete enrollment numbers by Friday.
Scott McGregor, the district’s superintendent of elementary instruction, said students responded well to safety expectations, and that masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and hand washing stations were readily available at all campuses.
“All principals reported that students were very happy to be back,” he said “They were excited to interact and play on the playground without masks, and get to know their teachers and all that’s going on at school.”
The California Department of Public Health has mandated for the 2021-22 school year that all students and staff wear masks indoors while on campus. However, masks are optional outdoors.
Grace Gremel, the board’s student representative from Bear Creek High School, said masks didn’t seem to bother her fellow Bruins at all.
“Not many people at Bear Creek mind wearing masks,” she said. “Maybe 50% take them off outside. When we were back in the classroom, not many students, as far as I could tell, minded it at all. At least I have not heard any complaints.”
Jeff Palmquist, the district’s superintendent of secondary instruction, said students at middle and high schools were just as excited to be back on campus as McGregor’s elementary students.
The only safety issue he saw, however, was that staff had to hand out masks to some students.
“Kids are excited to be in school, in classrooms with teachers who care about them and love them,” he said. “We got a real nice trial run over the spring. Kids know how to do that return to school because of what we’ve done since April, and by and large it was a smooth transition.”
Board president Ron Freitas said having 29,000 students return to campus was no small feat, and the district’s 4,000-plus employees rose to the occasion to make it happen, with the support of LUSD parents.
“This is what we expect in many different ways,” he said. “It sure is nice to hear and nice to know we’re doing this for all our students, families and communities. We are back in business and we’re doing it right.”