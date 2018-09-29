Four representatives of PALS, (People Assisting Lodi Shelter) led by a fifth furry companion, made their way to Lodi Fire Station One on Friday afternoon.
They were carrying six bright orange bags containing life-saving oxygen masks, especially designed for the four-pawed members of local families, to be used in case of a fire.
“We’re a rescue group, and we wanted to do anything we can to help our local community,” said PALS’ Janet Ferguson, who initiated the campaign to raise funds for the masks. In total the group raised $2,200, which was enough to purchase 22 pet oxygen masks.
The group has been distributing them to local fire departments. The masks can be cleaned and reused, and the kits also include tubing which can be hooked up to a breathing apparatus. The new life-saving equipment will be placed on the battalion chief’s vehicle at Station One. The battalion chief responds to all fires in the city.
After giving the fifth member of the group — a yellow, wiry-haired 5-year-old dog named Topaz — a thorough belly rub, Battalion Chief Michael Alegre II showed the PALS members an image of a dog rescued from a house fire in 2013. The rescue was carried out with a regular mask, and he noted that the new masks will provide a more secure fit for animals in need.
“We are hoping these masks will never have to be used, but if it happens, we will have the proper equipment to save an animal,” he said.