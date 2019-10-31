LODI — The City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of Candy Cane Park, 1324 Holly Dr., Lodi on Nov. 16 from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
— Oula Miqbel
Church to host seminar on teens and tech
LODI — English Oaks Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a presentation, “Digital Dopamine — How iTech is Transforming Our Minds,” from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the church, 1260 W. Century Blvd., Lodi.
There will be two sessions offered, a nondenominational but faith-based version on Saturday and a nonreligious version for the general public from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Childcare will be available.
— Oula Miqbel
Take free computer classes at Lodi library
LODI — The Lodi Public Library is offering the following classes in the Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St. in Lodi:
• Microsoft Excel: How to create and use spreadsheets and charts on Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 10 a.m.
• Windows 10 essentials: understanding and using Windows 10 on Nov 12-13 at 3 p.m.
• Microsoft Word: how to compose and edit many types of documents on Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 20-21 at 9 a.m.
To register, call 209-333-5554, email Lodi.Library. CLC@gmail.com or visit the library.
— Wes Bowers
Dia de Los Muertos celebration to be in Galt
GALT — The Galt-Arno Cemetery District will host a Dia de Los Muertos celebration at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Galt-Arno Cemetery, 14180 Joy Dr., Galt.
Pastor Miguel Silva of St. Christopher’s Catholic Church will lead a Mass before the blessing of the altars, followed by free entertainment, including Aztec dancers, mariachis, and face painting.
— Oula Miqbel
Help plan Galt Market and surrounding area
GALT — Residents of Galt are encouraged to attend a Galt Market community plan, on Monday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Littleton Community Center, 410 Civic Dr, Galt.
The Galt City Council voted to enter into an exclusive negotiation with Upland-based development firm Lewis Acquisition Company LLC, to revamp the Galt Market and surrounding city-owned property.
Market revenue has been declining and the Galt Market provides the city with an estimated $2.5 million in income to support the city’s parks and recreation programs.
The market, which was once a hub for wholesalers looking to move their inventory, has become a series of vacant spaces due to online retail sites that have shifted the trend in shopping behavior.
— Oula Miqbel
Tom Patti to hold coffee meeting around S.J.
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti will be out in the community with representatives from the District Attorney's Office and area law enforcement agencies.
Patti's Neighborhood Coffee Meetings will be held: Today from 8:45 to 10 a.m. at the Lathrop Senior Center, 15707 Fifth St., Lathrop.Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Elkhorn Golf and Grill, 1050 Elkhorn Drive, Stockton.Nov. 9 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Panera Bread, 10718 Trinity Parkway, Stockton.San Joaquin County residents are encouraged to attend, learn and ask questions.
POLITICAL NOTES
California GOP endorses Andrade for state senate
STOCKTON — Independent businessman Jesús Andrade announced that the California Republican Party has officially endorsed his candidacy for State Senate, 5th District.
Andrade also earned the official endorsement of all three local Republican Party Central Committees within the Senate District: San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Sacramento counties.
Those wishing to join the Jesús Andrade for State Senate campaign may call (209) 565-2283, e-mail jesus@jesusforsenate
.com, visit the website at jesusforsenate.com.
— Oula Miqbel