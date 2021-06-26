Superheroes, science fiction and fantasy aficionados, and fans of all things comic books will converge on the Lodi Grape Festival tomorrow for the first time in two years.
The Lodi Comic Con will open its doors at 11 a.m. Sunday, and it is the first major event at the Grape Festival grounds since California reopened on June 15.
“We’re excited to be back,” StocktonCon events president Mike Millerick said. “Our last event was the StocktonCon Winter in January of 2020, so it’s been 17 months since we’ve been able to host anything.”
Formerly known as the Grape City Con until last year, the Lodi event will feature more than 140 exhibits and artist booths on more than 50,000 square feet of Grape Festival grounds.
This year’s special guests include Ted DiBiase, also known as The Million Dollar Man in the WWE; actors Jazz Baduwalia from “Power Rangers Beast Morphers;” Lauren Landa from “Sailor Moon” and “Attack on Titan;” and C. Andrew Nelson from Star Wars Episodes I and II.
Brock Powell, who portrays The Kool-Aid Man and provided his voice to “Hotel Transylvania,” will also be on-hand.
Actress Claire Blackwelder of “Power Rangers Dino Charge” was scheduled to appear, but recently had to cancel.
Guest artists include Tony Fleecs, who has worked on “Rick and Morty,” “My Little Pony,” “Transformers” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles;” Ramon Villalobos, who has worked on “What If?” and “Age of Ultron;” Justin Greenwood, who has worked on “Stumptown” and “The Last Siege;” and Mark Bode, who has worked on “Lizard of Oz and “Miami Mice.”
Eric Peterson, guitarist and founding member of Oakland thrash metal band Testament, will also be on hand with copies of his original 20-page color comic book, “The Burner.”
After a year’s delay, Millerick said the company is cautiously optimistic about the turnout this weekend.
“We’ve got a number of folks who would like to get out and do things as the state opens up now,” he said. “And we’re excited to be able to bring these amazing artists and exhibitors out.”
The company is working with San Joaquin County Public Health Services, which will have a pop-up vaccination site at the event for those who still need to be vaccinated or want to get vaccinated.
This year’s Comic Con will be following county PHS and California Department of Public Health guidelines. Masks that cover the mouth and nose are required for anyone not vaccinated, and recommended for anyone that is fully vaccinated. Due to county health requirements, there will not be any panels, costume contests, video game tournaments or card gaming.
The Grape Festival’s Jackson Hall, which traditionally hosted the panel room, will now feature “Artist’s Alley,” and exhibitors will be located in Cabernet Hall and Chardonnay Hall, and special guests will be located at the Grape Pavilion, Millerick said.
The Lodi Comic Con will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grape Festival, 413 E. Lockeford Ave. Tickets are $5 both at the gate and in advance, and children younger than 12 get in for free. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army Lodi.
You can pick up pre-sale tickets by visiting local stores or Eventbrite and Universe at http://lodicomiccon.com/tickets. All pre-sale ticket holders will receive a Lodi Comic Con poster print designed by Bay Area artist Mike Hampton.
For more information, visit @stocktoncon on Twitter and Instagram, email GrapeCityCon@yahoo.com, or visit www.facebook.com/lodicomiccon.