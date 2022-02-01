Community Medical Centers expanding in Lodi

Community Medical Centers has four locations in Lodi providing a variety of health care services, and now the Stockton-based company is looking to expand.
The Lodi Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee on Wednesday voted 5-0 to approve the designs for a new medical office building at 1136 and 1150 S. Cherokee Lane.
Community Medical Centers has proposed a new one-story building totaling 32,000 square feet in size on the two parcels, which will house a medical clinic, dental clinic and drive-thru pharmacy.
Both parcels are located directly west of the Motel 6, and both front Cherokee Lane.
The medical facility will be built on what is now a vacant parcel at 1150 S. Cherokee Lane, while 164 parking spaces will be constructed in the parcel to the north, along with 30 spaces for bicycles.
The existing driveway that allows access to the hotel will also provide an entryway and exit to the medical center, according to Wednesday’s staff report.
Wednesday’s meeting was without sound due to technical difficulties, but community development department program specialist Kari Chadwick said the only concern raised was regarding trees proposed along the southern edge of the project.
The site is directly north of Sanborn Chevrolet, and owner Richard Sanborn requested shrub-like plants be used instead of trees, as the latter attract birds, adding that birds and parked automobiles do not mix, Chadwick said.
The applicant will work with staff to meet the request, she said.
“Community Medical Centers has had a presence in the Lodi area for more than 30 years,” CEO Christine Noguera said on Thursday. “Given our growth and the expansion of the number of services we offer our patients, we need a larger facility. The new building will be a state-of-the-art facility with enough space for us to offer dental, behavioral and pharmacy services to our patients.”
Founded 40 years ago by volunteers who wanted to expand health care services to the San Joaquin County community, CMC first added permanent Lodi facilities in the 1980s.
The organization’s Lawrence facility at 721 Calaveras St. provides behavioral health services, along with outreach and enrollment, screening, dietitian services, health education, a diagnostics laboratory and family practice.
The Lodi facility at 2401 W. Turner Road provides similar services, along with nutritional counseling, psychiatry, OB/GYN services, pediatrics, HIV services and perinatal services.
The 2415 W. Vine St. site provides pediatrics services, as well as family practice and internal medicine, along with services provided at the other Lodi locations.
For more information, visit www.communitymedicalcenters.org.