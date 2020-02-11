STOCKTON — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle collision on Eight Mile Road on Tuesday afternoon.
At about 2:36 p.m., a silver Infiniti sedan was seen driving erratically while headed east on Eight Mile Road from Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire, killing two occupants, the CHP said. A third was transported to a hospital; that person’s condition is unknown.
The identities of the victims have not been confirmed, the CHP said. All three were juveniles.
The CHP closed down eastbound lanes on Eight Mile Road in front of Oak Grove Park; the lanes remained closed as of 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.
No other information was available on Tuesday evening. The CHP is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information may call 209-938-4800.
— K. Cathey
Lodi Chamber forms multi-cultural group
LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce forms a multi-cultural committee is to celebrate small, multi-cultural businesses and assist with improving business through best practices, facilitated training, technical support and funding.
The chamber is looking for local business owners to serve as representatives to join the committee.
Current chamber multi-cultural committee board members are:
Chair – Chet Somera
Vice-Chair & Treasurer – Jon Rader
Secretary – Lisa Craig
Events Coordinators – Norma Halstead and Christiam Semina
Chamber Liaison – Marina Narvarte (Director of Membership)
Anyone interested in becoming a representative can contact Marina Narvarte at 209-367-7840 ext. 108 or by emailing MNarvarte@LodiChamber.com
— Oula Miqbel
LUSD students can enter essay contest on rights
LODI — Giving Opportunities To Kids is celebrating women’s voting rights centennial with an essay contest for Lodi Unified School District students in intermediate grades (4-12).
Essays by students can focus on any aspect of the 100 anniversary of the 19th amendment granting most women the right to vote. Essays can be written in any language and there is not a length or word count requirement for the essays.
GOT Kids will provide monetary prizes for first, second, and third-place essays. Students can submit their essays online to
info@gotkidsca.org or by mailing their essays to GOT Kids at P.O. Box 349 Lodi, or to any LUSD school site.
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge Irrigation board to meet Thursday
WOODBRIDGE —The Woodbridge Irrigation District will hold its monthly board of directors meeting on Thursday, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Woodbridge Irrigation District Office, 18750 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
The board will provide a report for the Mokelumne River Operations. They will also review the status of easements for the Stanton and Caroline Lange canal easement, and they will authorize the recording of a new pipeline easement on the Thompson Lateral.
The board will also receive and review applications for the WID Assistant General Manager. Woodbridge residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the public feedback forum.
— Oula Miqbel
Annual scholarships open to Galt students
GALT —The Galt Youth Commission has opened up their annual student scholarship available to Galt Joint Union High School District seniors who will be enrolled at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational/technical school for the 2020-21 school year.
Four $250 scholarships will be awarded to students. Information about the scholarship can be found on the City of Galt Website at http://www.ci. galt.ca.us. Students can print the scholarship application from the city website and submit the required documentation to the City Clerk's Office, 380 Civic Drive by 5 p.m. on April 15.
To access the online application visit https:// bit.ly/3bx3xQs
— Oula Miqbel
Take two self-defense classes free for women
STOCKTON — New School Aikido will offer women, two free self-defense classes, on Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the New School Aikido studio 1267 N. Country Club Blvd., Stockton.
At the self-defense classes, women will learn how to defend themselves against common chokes, grabs, bear hugs and other attacks often used by larger, stronger aggressors.
Real-life scenarios will be taught to attendees to prepare them for a real attack and the best methods and attacks for survival.
To reserve a spot for a self-defense class call New School Aikido at 209-462-8600.
— Oula Miqbel
Get free vehicle repairs at Stockton smog event
STOCKTON — Valley Clean Air Now will provide free car emission tests Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton, as part of their Tune-In and TuneUp program.
Cars that fail the emissions test will receive free smog repairs up to $500 for the first 525 cars.
Valley Clean Air Now (CAN) is a nonprofit organization committed to improving air quality in communities throughout the San Joaquin Valley.
As a part of its purpose, Valley CAN initiate and publicizes creative new approaches to reduce air pollution, by sponsoring pilot programs and educational efforts dedicated to providing solutions to high emissions sources.
Vehicle owners with cars from 1999, that fail emissions testing can retire their cars and get an incentive check up to $9,500 for their down payment on a new cleaner car.
— Oula Miqbel