Thousands of dogs to converge at Lodi Grape Festival for kennel club shows

More than 600 canines of all breeds, shapes and sizes converged on the Lodi Grape Festival with their owners and handlers Friday morning for the first day of a four-day showcase on the road to the Westminster Kennel Club.
The Golden Valley and San Joaquin kennel clubs are hosting their annual dog shows at the festival grounds this weekend, with participants from across the country showcasing their pets’ skills, obedience and appearance.
While only 638 dogs were showcased Friday, club staff said Saturday and Sunday will be the big shows, as some 1,200 animals are expected to be on-hand both days.
One dog who will be at the show all four days is Ero — short for Habanero — a Miniature American Shepherd from San Diego.
Owner and handler Lenny Ann Schudar said the 5-year-old Ero is a seasoned pro, although she is not, despite showing dogs for about eight years.
“This is a breed of choice,” she said. “I’m a horse girl, and they used to be our barn dogs. When I bought my house and started looking for quality dogs, I wanted something that had a brain and was good tempered. So I got my first dog, and it was exceptional, and someone said I should show it. I went ‘noooo!’ And so, here I am.”
According to the American Kennel Club, the Miniature American Shepherd resembles a small Australian Shepherd, and are “true” herders despite their compact size. They are described as bright, self-motivated workers who are endearingly loyal and lively companion dogs with an affinity for horses.
Their coats can be black, red and blue or red merle, which means their fur can be marbled, flecked or blotched, according to the AKC.
Female shepherds stand between 13 and 17 inches, while males range from 14 to 18 inches tall.
Ero is not Schudar’s first dog to be shown, but she said he is her best.
“He’s very close to getting his gold grand champion (title),” she said. “You get bronze, silver and gold, and he’s just a few points from achieving gold, which is quite an accomplishment for an owner/handler.
According to the American Kennel Club, there are four levels of grand champion titles, and each is achieved by a certain number of points.
A dog and owner must achieve 100 points for bronze, 200 for silver, and 400 for gold. Platinum is the highest title, which consists of five different levels ranging from 800 to 4,000 points.
The AKC requires a dog to earn 25 points from four different judges to be a grand champion. Points are awarded for Best of Breed, Best of Opposite Sex, and Select Dog and Select Bitch.
Mandy Moore drove all the way from Boise, Idaho to enter her new dog Prime in the obedience trials during the show.
“It was his first time trying it and he was very close (to passing),” she said. “Now we’re going to be competing in the novice rally.”
The rally is an exercise that develops and improves teamwork between an owner and their dog. The pair navigate a sign-filled course side-by-side in which the dog performs different tasks including sit, down and stay, among other commands.
Where other competitions have dogs earn points, the rally takes them away. A team begins the course with 100 points, and they are deducted during the exercise. A team that retains at least 70 points qualifies toward a title.
Prime is a Mudi, a Hungarian herding dog of which there are only about 300 in the U.S., Moore said. She is one of many Mudi owners working to get the breed fully recognized by the AKC.
Pronounced “moody,” the AKC describes the Mudi as a versatile, intelligent, alert, agile all-purpose farm dog that is useful for working with the most stubborn livestock.
The breed is a loyal protector of property and family without being overly aggressive, the AKC said.
Mudis have been in existence since the 19th century, and it is believed they evolved from the Puli, Pumi, and German Spritz breeds, according to the AKC.
It is estimated that there are only a few thousand worldwide, with the majority being in their native Hungary, followed by Finland.
They can be black, brown, gray, white, yellow or graybrown in color, the AKC said.
Moore said she imported Prime from Northern Island.
“I saw one at a dog show,” she said. “I loved them. I liked the smaller size, but they’re still a good working dog, so we drove all the way down here to do this trial.”
This weekend’s shows are the first for the Golden Valley and San Joaquin kennel clubs since December of 2019, and the first in Lodi.
The shows had been traditionally held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, but the COVID-19 pandemic last year and the closure of the fairgrounds forced the clubs to fund a new venue.
The shows open at 8 a.m. and close each day at 6 p.m. Entry to the show is free, but parking is $10. A “Best in Show” will be named each day, with Monday being the last.