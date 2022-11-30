Lodi’s about to get drenched — at least, a little.
A pair of storm systems are moving into the area, with the first expected to bring rain to the city starting late tonight and continuing through Thursday evening.
“It’s safe to assume that you would get anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half,” said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist with the private weather forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The storm isn’t expected to bring strong winds, he said, but the area could see gusts of up to 20 or 25 mph, with most of the activity tonight and into the early morning hours on Thursday.
It’s also expected to be cold in Lodi over the next couple of days.
“Definitely going to be a chilly night Thursday night,” Larson said.
While a low hovering briefly at about 32 degrees Fahrenheit isn’t likely to cause problems with pipes, he said, residents should take care to ensure any outdoor pets have a warm, dry, sheltered area where they can curl up overnight, or bring them indoors.
Plants that can be moved should also be brought indoors overnight, and those that can’t should be covered up, Larson added.
“The biggest concern on Thursday night would be the plants, because it doesn’t take much to mess them up,” he said.
Thursday’s storm system is also expected to bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains, according to the National Weather Service, with some areas looking at anywhere from 12 to 36 inches of snow. The mountains can expect wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph, the agency predicts.
AccuWeather is also forecasting a good amount of snow at the higher elevations, though they expect most of the snowfall will be in less populated areas.
“They’ll be measuring the snow by the foot, not by the inch,” Larson said.
The NWS advises travelers in the mountains to expect delays and be prepared to use chains — although due to low visibility, it would be best if drivers stayed home until the storm passes, the agency noted.
The second storm system is expected to roll in a bit more slowly this weekend, with a little less moisture, Larson said. It’s likely the Lodi area will see some rain on Saturday, with the possibility of some scattered showers into Sunday. That system may drop about half an inch to an inch of rain in the local area. However, lows are expected to trend upward into the high 30s and low 40s over the weekend, according to AccuWeather’s website.
This might not be the only wet weather the Lodi area sees in December. While things could change as the week progresses, AccuWeather is currently predicting a chance of showers on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.
“The weather pattern has changed,” Larson said — at least for now. That means there’s an opportunity in the short term for a storm system to move through the Lodi area every few days or so, as long as the current weather pattern holds.
However, it may not last for long. La Niña conditions are still expected throughout the winter, and that tends to mean drier than usual winter weather in the Central Valley. And unless that changes or the region sees an unexpectedly wet La Niña — which sometimes happens, though it’s rare — any rainfall is likely to only put a small dent in the drought, not end it.
Still, every little bit helps.
“You’ve got to start somewhere,” Larson said.
