LODI — The Lodi Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop on from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 at The Starbucks coffee shop location at 224 N. Ham Lane in Lodi.
The community is encouraged to attend and meet some of the officers on the Lodi force. The purpose of Coffee with a Cop is meant to break down barriers between community members and the police department, in an effort for community building for Lodi’s residents.
The Lodi Police Department is looking to host more Coffee, with a Cop community meetings to help bolster communication in the Galt community.
— Oula Miqbel
Hospital foundation to host golf fundraiser
WOODBRIDGE — The Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation will host its annual Dr. Russell B. Steele Memorial Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, 950 Woodbridge Road.
The LMHF’s primary responsibilities are to raise and accept charitable gifts; to organize and conduct fundraising events and activities; and to allocate funds to support the advancement of health care technology and assist in community healthcare programs.
This tournament carries on the legacy of Dr. Russell Steele, who was a long-serving physician at Lodi Memorial Hospital.
This is an opportunity to play a round with friends and co-workers, meet the Foundation and hospital staff, win a few prizes and support important missions of the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Ninety percent of proceeds made through the tournament will go to purchase computer aided detection software for the 3-D Mammography Machine AHLMH already owns.
This software will improve the radiologist detection of breast cancer.
LMHF will also donate 10% of proceeds to the Dr. Walter E. Reiss Outreach Clinic, which serves those who are not eligible for government or employer-sponsored health insurance or for those who cannot pay for health care.
The tournament is limited to 136 golfers. Tickets can be purchased at https: //www.lmhfoundation.org
— Oula Miqbel
Visit Dia De Los Muertos arts and music event
STOCKTON — The Mexican Heritage Center and Gallery Inc. will host a Dia De Los Muertos art and music symposium from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the gallery, 111 S. Sutter St., Stockton.
This event offers an educational and cultural experience about Dia de Los Muertos, which is a Mexican holiday that celebrates and honors deceased loved ones.
There will be an interactive art installation created by local artists, while also being immersed in a musical experience with Loki Rhythm.
A specialty food menu will be created by regional chef Arturo Zarate of Mile Wine Co. and MasaLatina Latin American Kitchen.
Dessert will be provided by Fizz Bakery along with beer, wine and signature drinks.
Tickets for this event are available at https://www.eventbrite .com/e/2nd-annual-dia-de-los-muertos-arts-music-symposium-tickets
— Oula Miqbel
SJCOE buys building in Downtown Stockton
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education announced this week that it has purchased of the Kendall Building, located at 430 E. Weber Ave. in Downtown Stockton, to act as the new headquarters for its software engineering department, which provides software and coding services to more than 5,000 school districts nationwide.
The department also operates Code Stack Academy, Stockton’s first accelerated software engineering school, which was opened by the SJCOE in 2018.
Created in 2002 to develop innovative software solutions for SJCOE departments and programs, the department now includes a nationwide profile, a media/marketing department and a staff of 78.
The five-story building includes about 25,000 square feet to accommodate future growth of the department, which has outgrown its space on SJCOE’s main campus in southeast Stockton. The Kendall Building is being renovated by Ten Space and is expected to be ready to open in 2020.
— Wes Bowers
CORRECTION
The Food For You program location in Lodi will be held at the Lodi Community Services Center, located at 415 S. Sacramento St. in Lodi. This information was incorrect on Page 2 of Tuesday’s News-Sentinel.