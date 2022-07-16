Investigators with the Lodi Fire Department are still determining what caused a house fire in the central part of town and almost injured a handful of firefighters Thursday evening.
Firefighters repsonded to the blaze on the 700 block of Ribier Avenue at about 5 p.m. that day.
Battalion Chief Mike Alegre said it appeared the fire was contained to the rear of the house, but it is unknown exactly where it began.
Seven residents living in the home were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting them with temporary living quarters, Alegre said.
“At one point a heavy, wooden backyard patio covering came down and narrowly missed a couple of our guys,” Alegre said. “It didn’t hit him, but it knocked one of our guys to the side and outward, and he fell comepletly on his back.”
No body was injured in the blaze, Alegre said, and it took crews about 25 minutes to extinguish it. Firefighters were on scene for about three hours, he said.
