- 27,469 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 2,809 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 139 in Woodbridge, 90 in Lockeford, 191 in Acampo, 31 in rural Galt, and 16 in Thornton. There have been 522 deaths. 24,946 may have recovered. On Friday, 177 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 46 in intensive care; 28 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 6 in the ICU.
- 41,096 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 1,049 in Galt and 42 in Isleton. There have been 614 deaths. 30,999 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 373 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 71 in intensive care.
- 498 total cases in Calaveras County, with 22 deaths. On Friday, 6 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 401 patients are considered recovered.
- 524 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, 10 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 339 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 22,876 cases in Stanislaus County, with 433 deaths. 20,455 patients may have recovered.
- 30,980 cases in Alameda County, with 522 deaths.
- 25,768 cases in Contra Costa County, with 262 deaths.
- 1,286,557 total cases in California, with 19,582 deaths.
- 14,249,105 cases in the United States, with 277,693 deaths. 5,404,018 are considered recovered.
- 65,627,738 cases worldwide, with 1,514,387 deaths. 42,150,251 are considered recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.