The inaugural semester of a new course has come to a close this week, and students and staff say the first few months have been a success.
“It’s been very good because of our teachers and the flexibility they offer the students,” principal Stacy Kahn said of The Valley Robotics Academy. “It’s been a huge culture shock for the kids, because they’re so used to things being dictated to them by teachers.”
The academy is a joint collaboration between Lodi Unified School District and San Joaquin Delta College that focuses specifically on science, technology, engineering and math, as well as career technical education courses for students in grades seventh through 12th.
The school offers a hybrid of independent study at its 13451 N. Extension Road location and dual enrollment on the Delta campus.
For the first semester, nearly 80 students have learned how to code, build small robots, fly drones and run space and time simulations on their computers, eighth grader Shelby Terra said.
The 13-year-old said she enrolled in the academy after taking a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — or STEM — class last year, and fell in love with the curriculum.
“I want to be a prosthetics engineer, because I love to build new things and help others,” she said. “This (academy) might keep me on track to pursue my dreams.”
Terra said she likes the flexibility of the school, which allows her to work at her own pace and not feel pressured to complete an assignment by a certain time. She added that students help each other stay on track, something that doesn’t often happen at regular campuses.
“This is very different from a traditional school,” she said. “Here, everyone cares about you and wants to see you succeed. Everyone here has one goal, and everyone wants to work hard here.”
Corinthia Rivera, 13, is also interested in becoming an engineer. She built and programmed robots at Lodi Middle School last year, but was intrigued by VRA’s curriculum, which she said doesn’t place a restriction on what you can design and build.
“(The academy) allows endless possibilities, it’s unique in it’s own way, and you’re able to create something the way you want to create it,” she said. “Robotics isn’t for everyone. You just have to love it as it is. That’s what I found so interesting. That you get to make it the way you want to make it.”
Rivera said robotics interested her because it would allow her to create her own machines for various industries, such as health care.
The eighth grader said she wants to create something that will change the world, but doesn’t have a specific plan or design — yet.
“Society nowadays is revolving all around the media, and computers,” she said. “I want to make something that’s going to change way everybody looks at something. Because if it wasn’t for us making robotics and computers, we wouldn’t have it now. I want to be able to make something that changes the way we look at it and so people realize it and have more possibilities to look into something like this.”
Dahani Pravanish Ram is in a similar situation. The ninth grader said he has always been interested in technology and pursuing a career in the field. But right now, he doesn’t know which path to follow.
The 14-year-old wanted to attend Middle College High School at Delta, but was denied. When he learned LUSD was offering a new, similar course this year, he was excited to enroll.
“(The VRA) is something similar, if not better than what Middle College offers,” he said. “I like Middle College, but it’s nice to have another program that offers something for those of us that can’t get in there.”
For the spring semester, Khan said e-sports will be added to the program, as well as a more in-depth course in robotics. The district will begin recruiting students for the fall near the end of the 2020 spring semester as well.
Students at the VRA will graduate with a high school diploma through a CTE pathway that includes job shadowing, internship and externship opportunities. They will also have the chance to earn a Delta College certificate, associate of science degree or transfer to a four-year university to pursue a bachelor of science degree.
In addition, students have access to the same support services offered to those at Delta, including counseling, computer laboratories and e-mail addresses, as well as the library, food services and bookstore.
For more information about the VRA, visit