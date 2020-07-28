Semi-truck caught fire on I-5 on Sunday

THORNTON — Interstate 5 in the north part of San Joaquin County was shut down for several hours Sunday afternoon after a semi-truck hauling perishable goods caught fire.
Firefighters from the Thornton Fire District responded to the blaze at about 4:46 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Peltier Road.
It is unknown what caused the rig to catch fire, the department said, but the driver was able to escape the cab of the truck without injury.
The truck was hauling plastic goods including spoons, forks, cups and bowls, the department said.
Fire crews, including those from Woodbridge Fire District, were on scene about three hours.
The highway was completely closed for about 90 minutes, the department said, and was then reopened to one lane by the California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol until about 8 p.m.