GALT — A man in his 20s is dead and three others were injured late Monday night after an altercation near downtown Galt.

Galt police officers responded to the report of a man with a gun on the 200 block of McFarland Street at 8:10 p.m., according to news reports. Upon arrival, officers found a shooting victim, described as a man in his 20s, at the scene.

Recommended for you