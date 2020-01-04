Khalid Awan was hoping the newest addition to his family would be born as close to the beginning of 2020 as possible. His wife, Leann Boyle, gave birth to Kharizmah Awan at 2:59 a.m. on Jan. 1.
When Dr. Robert Howen of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial hospital returned 15 minutes after the birth to tell them Kharizma was, in fact, the first baby born in Lodi in the new year, the couple was ecstatic.
“I feel like she’s not just the first baby of the year,” Awan said. “She’s the first baby of the decade, you know? We’ve been really excited about her birth so close to the new year. We’re glad it turned out the way it did.”
Boyle joked that Awan wanted their daughter to be born no later than 12:02 a.m. on New Year’s Day. She said the milestone was something he had been wanting through four other children they share together.
“It’s kind of exciting,” Boyle said. “She’ll be able to share something unique and special about her birth when she gets older. It will be something she can tell all her friends.”
Kharizmah weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces at birth, and measured 19 inches in length.
Not only was Kharizmah’s birth a milestone for Awan and Boyle, they said Howen shared a first in his career as well. Their daughter was the first New Year’s baby he delivered in 35 years as a doctor, they said.
Boyle said the couple’s other children, ages 1, 2, 4 and 5, were excited to have their little sister come home Friday morning. However, the youngest is still trying to adjust to a smaller child in the home, she said.
“She’s a little cutie,” Boyle said. “We’re just happy we have her home now.”