According to the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters, turnout at the polls Tuesday was low. However, she said it was to be expected.
“Primaries always have low turnouts, especially with gubernatorial elections,” ROV Olivia Hale said. “This year’s is historically low across California. That’s the gist I’m hearing from other registrars.”
By 4 p.m. Tuesday, only 2,500 voters cast ballots at 127 polling places throughout the county.
In addition, only 56,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been delivered to the ROV’s office by the close of Tuesday.
Hale said because 14,000 had been delivered on Tuesday, they would not be tabulated in time for the first round of election results, scheduled to be reported at 8 p.m. that evening.
She added that she expected turnout at polling places to increase after 5 p.m., when many county residents leave work.
Lorraine Danzeisen, an inspector at the Hutchins Street Square polling location, said the flow of residents casting ballots or dropping them off was slow.
“It’s been more mail-in and drop-offs — and a couple of new voters,” she said. “That was exciting. I let them take their picture dropping it off.”
According to records from the Secretary of State, voter turnout for gubernatorial elections in the county has rarely been higher than 50%.
In 2018, only 32.25% of voters cast ballots for the June primary, and only 27.5% turned out for the 2014 June primary.
The highest turnout in recent years was for the 2010 June primary, in which 34.62% of voters cast ballots.
Hale said there is no direct reason for such low turnout in June.
“The rumor is, especially for this election, is that we just went through the gubernatorial recall election, and maybe folks didn’t realize we were going to have another election in June,” she said. “I’m sure in the general election we will see a much higher turnout like we’ve had in the past.”
The top two vote getters in each race will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.
Races impacting Lodi voters include the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 4, U.S. Congress District 9, California State Assembly 9, and San Joaquin County District Attorney.
With Heath Flora the only candidate for the Assembly’s 9th District, there will be no run-off in November.
If a candidate receives more than half the votes in a particular race, they will declared the winner and no run-off will be necessary in November.
And because only two are vying for District Attorney, Hale said that race could see a declared winner.
The ROV’s office must have all votes tabulated and finalized by July 7.
“We’re going to try and get them done before then,” Hale said. “If we can get them done sooner, we will. We’ll be uploading results throughout the month. Hopefully we’ll be done in three weeks.”
Hale said results will be posted to the ROV website every Tuesday and Thursday until July 7.
News-Sentinel Sports Editor David Witte contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.