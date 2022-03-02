STOCKTON — While Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that indoor mask mandates for all residents will end next week, the state of emergency in San Joaquin County will remain in effect.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chose not to terminate the local emergency related to COVID-19 at its Tuesday meeting, citing staff’s warning that the county would be subject to losing state and federal funding.
“By terminating the emergency, we are telling the state we can handle this ourselves,” San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services spokeswoman Tiffany Heyer said.
“By continuing the emergency proclamation, it is like an insurance policy for us. It allows us to continue doing things, even at a much more reduced level, and without having to ramp back up if things change,” she added.
If the county were to end its state of emergency, Heyer said, it would lose state and federal access to resources such as $3.1 million in Federal Emergency Management Association funds, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding, personal protective equipment, and vaccination and testing sites.
In addition, if a new COVID-19 variant causes another surge in cases, she said, the county would have to reapply for those resources and navigate the long process of waiting for state and federal approval.
Funds from FEMA, as well as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, are used to reimburse expenses the county incurred during the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic.
Heyer said CARES and ARPA funding would also be lost if the local emergency is terminated.
The suggestion to end the local emergency was made by Supervisor Tom Patti, who said Stainslaus County had terminated its own proclamation, and had not been subject to losing mutual aid resources.
However, Patti was amicable to staff’s suggestion of revisiting termination in 30 days.
“At some point, this has got to end,” he said. “The governor is very carefully rolling things back. But let’s err on the side of caution and revisit this in 30 days.”
Supervisor Kathy Miller said she couldn’t see any benefit to ending the local emergency, which has remained in line with the state’s emergency orders and has not been rescinded.
“I don’t see that anything will materially change, other than with another surge, it could cost us $3 million out of our own general fund, in addition to the potential 25% increase in reimbursement costs down the road,” she said. “I can’t see us moving forward on this.”
The consideration of terminating the local emergency order came after Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer, said she had no intention to impose stricter rules for masking than the state’s baseline.
And given that Newsom on Monday announced masking will end after March 11, Park said the county will follow that order.
Last year, Newsom created the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which placed counties in colored tiers to represent how severe the COVID-19 case rate and test positivity was in each one, and set strict guidelines for what residents could or could not do.
Currently, the county’s case rate is 22.3 per 100,000 residents, which would have placed it deep into the most restrictive tier. Park said numbers indicate the county is well on its way to moving up through the purple tier in the coming weeks.
“We’re coming down from the omicron surge as of late,” she said. “It’s looking very optimistic.”
The county’s case rate is down from 74.3 per 100,000 residents reported two weeks ago, and the test positivity rate is 4.8%, a decline from 14.3%.
Hospitalizations dropped from 217 to 77 in two weeks, with 25 people being treated in the intensive care unit. Of those, 19 are on ventilators, Park said.
She added that the demand for testing has decreased in the last two weeks as well, down from nearly 10,000 a day at the height of the omicron surge, to less than 5,000 a day this week.
As a result, testing sites at the Robert Cabral Agricultural Center in Stockton and at the Lodi Grape Festival — both managed by HR Support — have ceased operations as of Feb. 21 and March 1, respectively.
The testing center at the former Joe Serna School campus will continue to operate Thursdays through Sundays, and the site at San Joaquin General Hospital will remain open seven days a week.
However, Park said reduced hours at both sites — operated by OptumServe — could experience reduced hours or even closure in the coming weeks.
There have been 164,814 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began, as well as 2,060 deaths, while 62.9% of residents 5 years of age and older are fully vaccinated and 75.8% are at least partially vaccinated.
According to San Joaquin County Public Health Services’ Monday report, there have been 14,038 cases in Lodi and 231 deaths, with 23 new cases over the weekend and two new deaths.
However, 72.4% of the city’s population is fully vaccinated and 14.3% are partially vaccinated.
In the 95220 ZIP Code that includes Acampo, there have been 1,191 cases and 17 deaths. One new case was reported over the weekend while 52.9% of the population is fully vaccinated. Another 10.1% are partially vaccinated.
In the 95227 ZIP Code that includes Clements, there have been 120 cases and one death, while 79.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 13.7% are partially vaccinated.
In the 96258 ZIP Code that includes Woodbridge, there have been 819 cases and 10 deaths, while 80.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 13.9% are partially vaccinated.
In Lockeford, which includes the 95240 and 95237 ZIP Codes, there have been 2,089 cases and 30 deaths, with three new cases and one new death. In the 95237 ZIP Code, 57.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 9.9% are partially vaccinated.
In the 95240 ZIP Code, which also includes Lodi, 59.2% are fully vaccinated and 12.4% are partially vaccinated.
According to Sacramento County Public Health, there have been 277,531 cases and 2,932 deaths, with 6,797 cases in Galt. There have been 74 deaths in the city as well.
The department reported Tuesday that 65% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.3% are partially vaccinated. In Galt, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated.