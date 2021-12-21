Traditionally, Lodi’s outgoing mayor recognizes an individual who has made a significant difference in the community by presenting them with the Community Service Award.
Over the last 20 years, there have been times when more than one recipient is honored at a Lodi City Council meeting.
The Nov. 17 meeting was one of those times, as then-Mayor Alan Nakanishi recognized Bill Meehleis and Jim Murdaca.
“They represent citizens who contribute the time, money and resources to make Lodi the livable, lovable city it is known to be,” Nakanishi said during the meeting. “Both men love their families, they are generous, and both philanthropists who care for the disadvantaged and those who are less fortunate.”
Meehleis, owner and founder of Meehleis Modular Buildings, has served on seven nonprofit boards of directors with his wife Carol, including the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Salvation Army and Hutchins Street Square.
Nakanishi said he first met Bill and Carol Meehleis several years ago at a Christmas reception they traditionally host and ask guests to contribute items or gifts to those less fortunate.
He added Bill Meehleis’ contributions to combating homelessness in Lodi as one of the many reasons he was chosen for the 2021 award.
Meehleis said his philanthropy was a result, in part, of something the late Fred Baybarz had done for him when he first moved to Lodi from Newark in 1986.
Baybarz, owner of Lodi Fab, had asked the couple and their family to move to Lodi, as it made no sense for the steel he was making for Meehleis’ company be transported to Newark, Meehleis said.
As Meehleis was completing his building at 1303 E. Lodi Avenue after moving to town, he pulled Baybarz aside to ask about the bill for materials.
“I told him, ‘you supplied the structural steel for this office building, but I’ve never received an invoice from you,’” Meehleis recalled. “He said ‘you’re not going to get one.’ I asked why. He said ‘you made the commitment to move to Lodi. That’s my gift to you — the structural steel.’ He paid it forward, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do ever since.”
Murdaca, owner of Pietro’s Trattoria at 317 E. Kettleman Lane, also serves on the board of directors for several nonprofits with his wife Annette, including the Lodi Memorial Foundation and Salvation Army. He also serves on the Lodi House board of directors.
Pietro’s began operations in Vacaville, and Murdaca and his father Pietro moved the business to Lodi in 1985, where it has become one of the premier restaurants in the area.
In recognizing Murdaca, Nakanishi said he too, has worked tirelessly to combat homelessness in Lodi.
Murdaca kept his acceptance short Nov. 17.
“I’m very honored to receive this,” he said. “Thank you, Alan.”
Carol Meehleis received the Community Service Award in 2013, also from Nakanishi, for her involvement in the fundraising Grape Bowl renovations, the construction of the Salvation Army’s Hope harbor shelter, and the remodel of Lodi House, among other achievements.
In 2000, Annette Murdaca was presented with a certificate of appreciation from then-Mayor Steve Mann for her work with Lodi House, and the following year, she was inducted into the Lodi Hall of Fame for her service to the community.
Nakanishi honored her as Lodi’s Woman of the Year in 2003 when he was an assemblyman.
“I can’t think of two other families who are more deserving of this award,” then-Vice Mayor Mark Chandler said during the Nov. 17 recognition.
“Their decades of service to this community is so appreciated by all of us on the council,” he said.