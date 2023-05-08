Two men are dead after a brief police pursuit that ended in a crash on the west side of Lodi this weekend.
Lodi Police Department said officers responded to the report of two suspicious men with flashlights in at 12:52 a.m. Monday in the area of Palm Avenue and California Street.
As officers arrived, two white vehicles were seen leaving the area, one of which was closely following the other, police said.
The drivers committed several traffic violations, police said, and officers attempted to stop one of the vehicles.
However, the two vehicles fled in separate directions and officers began pursuing one of them, police said.
The driver shut off the vehicle's lights and fled from officers at a high rate of speed, police said.
Officers terminated the pursuit, but about 30 minutes later, they were dispatched to Peterson Park on Evergreen Drive to the report of what sounded to be gunshots and glass breaking, police said.
Peterson Park is nearly one mile from where officers had last seen the vehicle when the pursuit was previously terminated.
Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a fence and a tree inside the park. Officers also realized the vehicle was the one that they had pursued earlier, police said.
Two individuals inside the vehicle had to be extricated by Lodi Fire Department crews.
Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but both of the occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
An investigation determined that both vehicles from the initial call had been reported stolen. The second vehicle and its occupants are still outstanding, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
The identities of the decedents will not be released, pending notifications of next-of-kin.
