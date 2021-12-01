While the COVID-19 omicron variant had not reached the U.S. as of Tuesday, San Joaquin County health officials are asking the public to continue practicing safety measures to ensure its potential spread is minimal.
“As with any COVID-19 variant, we continue to strongly recommend masks in indoor settings, social distancing, frequent hand washing, and, of course, vaccinations and booster shots to help keep our community safe, especially during the upcoming holidays,” San Joaquin County Public Health Services spokeswoman Cheryl Laughlin said.
Laughlin added the agency is closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the California Department of Public Health regarding the new variant.
The agency has also posted an omicron variant fact sheet at www.sjcphs.org.
The fact sheet states that “it is only a matter of time before omicron is detected in the United States.”
In addition, the fact sheet states that new COVID-19 variants will continue to evolve as long as there are large proportions of unvaccinated people.
According to county public health’s Monday COVID-19 report, 464,871 eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 57,651 are partially vaccinated.
That is 59% and 8.4% of the eligible population, respectively, meaning 225,344 residents have not received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, nor have they received the Johnson & Johnson single shot.
In Lodi, 65.% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, while 9.1% are partially vaccinated. Some 9,426 Lodians remain unvaccinated, according to county public health.
The first confirmed infection of the omicron variant was collected from a COVID-19 specimen sample in South Africa on Nov. 9. The country announced detection of the variant on Nov. 24, following a genomic sequencing process.
Two days later, the World Health Organization designated the variant a concern and named it omicron.
The U.S. government placed a ban on travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
At least 115 cases of the new variant had been identified by Nov. 27, with most coming from Botswana and South Africa.
Other reports of the omicron variant came from Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that as of Tuesday afternoon, 220 cases of the omicron variant had been found in 20 countries, including Canada.
According to NBC News, health experts have listed dry cough, fever, night sweats and body pain as symptoms of the variant.
There have been 102,633 cases of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County, with 456 reported between last Wednesday and Monday, according to county public health.
There have been 1,837 deaths from the virus as well, with two reported between Nov. 22 and Nov. 24.
The county’s new case rate has decreased to 11.9 per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity rate remains at 4%.
In the Lodi city limits, there have been 8,962 COVID-19 cases reported and 204 deaths, with 40 new cases reported over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
There have been 1,553 cases reported in the Lockeford area, with 13 new cases reported over the holiday, as well as 34 deaths.
In the Clements area, there have been 74 cases and one death, while there have been 739 cases and 14 deaths in the Acampo ZIP Code of 95220. Two new cases were reported over the holiday.
In the 95258 ZIP Code, which includes Woodbridge, there have been 516 cases and nine deaths.
There have been 4,273 cases and 58 deaths in Galt, according to Sacramento County Public Health, while 14,327 residents, or 55% of its population, are fully vaccinated.