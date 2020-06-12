As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin County begins to rise again, officials at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial are urging residents to continue following guidelines to keep the disease at bay.
“It’s important we remain diligent with regard to the protocols set forth to fight COVID-19,” hospital president and chief executive officer Daniel Wolcott said. “Maintain that six feet of social distancing, wash your hands thoroughly and be careful when you get together in groups.”
Wolcott’s request comes after San Joaquin County was placed on a California Department of Public Health COVID-19 watch list last weekend.
The county made the list, along with nine others, after the number of hospitalizations over a 14-day period spiked since it began reopening businesses such as retail and restaurants.
On June 6, San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported 31 people had been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and as of Thursday afternoon, there were 44.
Over the past 14 days, the county reported a total of 404 hospitalizations, well over the 190 limit it needed to be approved for attestation and reopen more sectors of its economy.
In addition, there had been a total of 1,050 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county — of which 47 were in Lodi — and 36 deaths reported through last Saturday. By Thursday, the county reported 1,388 cases and 42 deaths.
Wolcott would not disclose how many positive cases were at Adventist Health or how many people have been admitted for COVID-19 treatment.
However, he said everyone who comes to the hospital for care is screened for the disease. Not everyone who is screened tests positive, either, he said.
Unfortunately, Wolcott said there is still a fear of COVID-19 in the community that is keeping those who are ill with other ailments from going to the hospital for treatment.
“We have seen nearly as many deaths from people avoiding care as we have from COVID-19,” he said. “There is no reason to fear coming to the hospital. We are ready and able to care for every person, whether they have an emergent, urgent, chronic or preventative illness.”
If individuals continue taking the right precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, they will significantly reduce the chance of contracting it, he said.
Additionally, Wolcott said if you do take proper precaution, there is no reason you can not lead a normal life and go out to eat or shop.
On Tuesday, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park told the board of supervisors that the recent spike was to be expected as more people return to going out for work or leisure time.
Wolcott agreed with that assessment, but added the lack of social distancing and wearing face coverings has been a factor as well.
“As we let up on requirements over the last few weeks, we’ve seen more people out and about,” he said. “However, because masking is a mixed political issue and safety issue, that has played a part. Some people are participating in the political issue by not masking, and that’s very unfortunate.”
While supervisors on Tuesday noted many county residents took part in Black Lives Matter demonstrations over the past week and wondered if the large gatherings played a part in the spike, Wolcott said he didn’t think they did.
Wolcott said while the spike in cases is troubling, the hospital has no plans to erect the triage and screening tents in the immediate future, and other services at the hospital are not being affected.
“The only reason we’d delay other services is if we felt we were going to run out of personal protective equipment,” he said. “As of right now, we have days worth of supplies, and we are nowhere near the point where we have to be concerned.”