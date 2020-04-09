STOCKTON — Due to the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the economy, San Joaquin County could see 56,250 jobs lost by May.
University of the Pacific’s Center for Business and Policy Research on Wednesday released its estimated employment impacts of COVID-19 report on Northern California, which predicts the region could see a 22% loss in jobs next month.
The Stockton-Lodi metropolitan statistical area has a labor force of 327,100, according to the report, and a total of 65,800 workers are expected to be unemployed due to the pandemic, for an unemployment rate of 20.1%.
In May of 2019, there were 19,200 unemployed residents, and the unemployment rate was 5.9%.
According to the report, the Stockton-Lodi area will have one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, along with the Fresno, Merced, Modesto and Napa areas.
Fresno will most likely see a 20.7% jobless rate, while Merced and Modesto will see 20.5% and 20.2%, respectively. Napa is expected to see a 22.1% jobless rate, according to the report.
“Areas most affected by this will be those that rely on the travel and tourism industry, like Napa,” CBPR executive director Jeff Michael said. “Even in our region, this will certainly have an impact on wineries and the food service industries.”
Because Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Joaquin County Public Health Services have issued stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, people will not be visiting non-essential businesses like wineries.
Michael said if wineries aren’t open for business, visitors and even locals will not be visiting area restaurants and shops, resulting in a lot of businesses who rely on wine customers to close their doors.
According to the CBPR’s report, the food preparation and food service industry will see the largest decrease in jobs, with 15,910 being laid off or furloughed. That’s a 74% job loss rate for the industry.
“This industry and the hospitality industry are going to see the largest declines,” Michael said. “A lot of restaurants have shut down, except for those still doing takeout or curb-side pickups. We actually anticipated a 100% loss for waiters and waitresses, and a lower percentage for cooks or chefs.”
The industry with the largest job loss rate in the region will be personal care and service, at 84% and 4,270 unemployed workers.
Even though this industry — which includes businesses such as hair stylists, gyms and nail salons — has a smaller workforce, with social distancing being recommended there’s little chance workers can remain employed.
Michael said once the pandemic is over and things begin returning to “normal” this industry will undoubtedly bounce back more than others.
The region’s unemployment rate looks to be higher than that of both Northern California and the entire state, as the former is anticipating a 17.7% rate and the loss of 1.25 million jobs, while the latter expecting an 18.8% rate and a loss of 3.8 million jobs by May, according to the report.
With both the state and federal governments having signed bills into law offering small business loans for many qualified employers, Michael said the numbers presented this week could possibly change for the better.
“For some businesses, they might be able to retain employees who could lose their jobs,” he said. “But, there are other elements of these acts that could increase unemployment, such as increased benefits to get a larger paycheck if you’re on temporary furlough. With all these factors going back and forth, the numbers are really difficult to gauge.”
To view the complete report, as well as statistics for the Stockton-Lodi region, visit www.tinyurl.com/CBPRreport.