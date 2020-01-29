A driver crashed into the service gate at Lodi Lake near the ADA access to the boat launch last Saturday morning.
At approximately 4 a.m., Officer Lance Bubak, with the Lodi Police Department, responded to a crash near the 1100 block of West Turner Road, according to Lt. Fernando Martinez.
Sikander Dhaliwali, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested on DUI charges and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
“The driver was still at the scene of the accident when an officer arrived at the crash site,” Martinez said.
Dhaliwali crashed through the wrought iron service gate before driving into three picnic tables. He continued on and crashed into the gate of the boat launch before coming to a stop.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the gates were destroyed and will need to be replaced. He estimated repairs will be between $30,000 to $50,000.
“We are just guessing at this point about what the cost would be, but wrought iron is expensive,” Schwabauer said.
The portions of the lake entrance that have been damaged have been closed off by barricades and caution tape while the rest of the park remains open to the public.
The city has had incidents in the past where a motorist has damaged city property and there is a process that it goes through with its risk management department to recover the cost of property that has been damaged.
“City property is frequently hit by vehicles,” Schwabauer said. “It gets frustrating. I wouldn’t say that it happens every year, but it almost happens every other year that we deal with something like this.”
In Dhaliwali’s case, the city will seek reimbursement for the damage done at Lodi Lake.
The city rebuilt the lake’s boat ramp in 2016 after the California Division of Boating and Waterways saw a need for improvements to the ramp and granted the city $710,000 to enhance the boat ramp. The total cost to complete the project was $925,000.
Construction on the ramp began in January of 2016 and was completed a month later.
Schwabauer said the city was looking into several options to repair the gate but does not know when repairs are expected to begin.